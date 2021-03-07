🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Set for San Diego Classic

Tournament: Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic

Course: San Diego Country Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,033

Participating teams: Air Force, BYU, Cal Poly, Colorado, Colorado State, Denver, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, San Diego, San Diego State, San Jose State, Saint Mary’s, UC-Davis, UCLA, USC, Washington, Wyoming.

Live Stats: Golfstat

SAN DIEGO – The Kansas men’s golf team will return to action Monday at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic at San Diego Country Club. The Jayhawks will tee off beginning at 9:10 a.m., CST.

Kansas returns to action for the first time since Feb. 19 when it competed in the first round of the Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, California. The Jayhawks were forced to withdraw after the opening round because of a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

The Jayhawks will go with the lineup of Harry Hillier, Luke Kluver, Ben Sigel, William Duquette and Zach Sokolosky for the three-day tournament. The squad will play 18 holes a day Monday through Wednesday.

“We’re excited to be playing again,” coach Jamie Bermel said. “San Diego Country Club is a very good course, and the field is really strong. I look forward to seeing how we respond.”

This marks the first time the Jayhawks have participated in the San Diego Classic, which was won by Tennessee last year. According to the Golfstat rankings most recently updated on March 2, Kansas will be the third-highest ranked team in the field behind 20th-ranked San Diego State and 22nd-ranked New Mexico. Kansas currently sits at No. 26.

The field also contains co-host San Diego, along with Pac-12 foes UCLA, USC, Colorado and Washington.

Kansas got off to a great start at the Desert Intercollegiate, which marked its first tournament of the spring season. The Jayhawks led after one round of play and Kluver was out in front on the individual leaderboard.

The Jayhawks participated in three tournaments in the fall, finishing tied for fourth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational and seventh at the Maridoe. Kansas also went 2-2 at the Big 12 Match Play Championships.

Live stats for the San Diego Classic can be found here.