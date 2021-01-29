👟 Jayhawks Set Personal Bests on Day One of Texas Tech Invitational

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up day one of the Texas Tech Invitational on Friday, where the Jayhawks set several personal bests to kick off the meet.

Starting in the men’s 60-meter hurdles prelims, freshman Cameron Wilmington started his day with a personal best, running an 8.05 to register the fourth-fastest time in prelims and quality for the event finals.

In the 60-meter hurdles finals, Wilmington ran to a sixth-place finish in 8.08. Wilmington’s prelims time of 8.05 makes him the No. 8 performer in KU indoor history in the event.

In the field, junior Samantha Van Hoecke set her second personal best in as many weeks, vaulting a career-high 4.31m (14-1.75 ft.) to place third overall. Last week at the Jayhawk Classic, Van Hoecke cleared 4.15m (13-7.25 ft.) to win the event, while her clearance of 4.31m (14-1.75 ft.) makes her the No. 4 performer in KU indoor history.

In the women’s 400 meters, senior Honour Finley ran a strong race, finishing fifth in 54.02.

The Jayhawks will be back in action at the Texas Tech Invitational on Saturday, beginning at 12 p.m., CT, beginning with the women’s high jump.

Fans looking to follow along with the action can watch the Texas Tech Invitational on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, or follow along with live results here.