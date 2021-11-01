🏈 Jayhawks Set to Host Wildcats for 119th Edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks kick off the month of November by welcoming the Kansas State Wildcats to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the 119th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 6.

Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. on FS1 with Adam Alexander (PxP) and Devin Gardner (Analyst) on the call.

The game will be the 119th matchup between Kansas (1-7, 0-5 Big 12) and Kansas State (5-3, 2-3 Big 12), which is the 10th most played rivalry in FBS, dating back to 1902. The series has been played every year since 1911, making it the fourth-longest active series in FBS and the second-longest in-state rivalry.

The Jayhawks enter Saturday’s matchup after taking on two ranked opponents in No. 3/2 Oklahoma and No. 15/15 Oklahoma State in back-to-back weeks. The Jayhawks are led offensively by quarterback Jason Bean, running back Devin Neal and wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II. Sophomore Kenny Logan Jr. leads the defensive unit with 66 tackles on the season.

Winners of two straight, K-State has knocked off Texas Tech and TCU the past two weeks. Offensively, the Wildcats are led by quarterback Skylar Thompson and running back Deuce Vaughn. Thompson is completing 70 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,314 yards and seven touchdowns. Vaughn has rushed for 704 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games, while adding a team-best 32 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensively, Felix Anudike-Uzomah had four sacks last time out against TCU and has 10 sacks on the season. Daniel Green leads the team with 49 tackles to go with six tackles-for-loss

Quick Hits