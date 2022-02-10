👟 Jayhawks Split for Meets at Iowa State, Clemson this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track & field teams continue its 2021-22 indoor season this weekend by splitting between the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C., and the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa from February 11-12.

Both meets kick off on Friday, with the Tiger Paw Invitational beginning at 11 a.m. CT and the Iowa State Classic starting at 12 p.m. CT. Both meets will continue Saturday, starting with the Tiger Paw Invitational at 10 a.m. and the Iowa State Classic beginning at 12 p.m.

The Tiger Paw Invitational will stream live on ACC Network while the Iowa State Classic will stream live on FloTrack.

The pair of meets mark the seventh and eighth of 12 meets for the Jayhawks this indoor season, as the Jayhawks get set for the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 25-26.

Two weeks ago, the Jayhawks competed at the Jayhawk Classic on Lawrence, Kansas, which saw junior Zach Bradford break the Anschutz Pavilion Facility record in the pole vault by clearing 5.75m (18-10.25 ft.), while junior Avryl Johnson broke the 1,000 meters facility record in 2:47.82.

Broken records have been a trend of the season so far for the Jayhawks, with a total of eight facility, school or meet records being broken or tied so far this season.

In the season-opening Bob Timmons Challenge, Kansas senior Alexandra Emilianov opened her season by tying the school record in the shot put by throwing 16.80m (55-1.5 ft.), tying the school record set by Stephanie Horton in 2008. At the same meet, Bradford began his season by breaking the Anschutz Sports Pavilion Facility record in the pole vault by clearing 5.66m (18-6.75 ft.)

A month later, the Jayhawks returned to action by hosting the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, where junior Rylee Anderson tied the women’s high jump school record with a clearance of 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.), tying the 29-year-old record set by Mary Beth Labowski in 1993.

Bradford once again upped his facility record in the pole vault at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, this time clearing 5.67m (18-6.25 ft.), which also set a new meet record. Bradford then went on to the Washburn Rust Buster, where he cleared a Washburn Athletic Facility Record of 5.65m (18-6.5 ft.).

Following this weekend’s meets, the Jayhawks will divide between the Arkansas Qualifier and Alex Wilson Invitational next weekend.