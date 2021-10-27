🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Sweep Big 12 Swimming & Diving Weekly Awards

IRVING, Texas – After a strong showing at the Kansas Double Dual on October 22-23, Kansas swimming & diving swept the Big 12 weekly awards, the conference announced on Wednesday, as Kate Steward collected swimmer of the week while Lauren Gryboski took home diver of the week and Ellie Howe was awarded newcomer of the week.

The weekly honors marks the second of the season for Steward and the third of her career, while Gryboski and Howe earn their first-career Big 12 weekly honors.

Steward capped off an impressive weekend at the Kansas Double Dual against South Dakota and Missouri State this weekend, winning three individual events and one relay. The senior claimed victories in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.82), 200-yard IM (2:05.06) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:15.66) while propelling the 200-yard medley relay to finish first with her time of 1:43.58.

Gryboski made her season debut on the diving board, claiming the top spot in the women’s 3-meter dive with her score of 237.55, while also placing third in the 1-meter dive with a score of 225.85.

Howe, from Bountiful, Utah, won both the 100-yard backstroke (57.46) and 200-yard backstroke (2:03.29) in impressive fashion. The freshman contributed to both the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relays, with the Jayhawks finishing third in both.

The Jayhawks will be back in action on November 5 as the Jayhawks compete against Nebraska in Lincoln.