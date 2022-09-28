🏌️ Jayhawks Take 6th, Broin Finishes T-5th at Folds of Honor Collegiate

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Kansas Jayhawks completed their final round of the 2022 Folds of Honor Collegiate on Wednesday, finishing in 6th with a 295-290-295-880 (+16) for the team’s third straight top-10 finish. Gunnar Broin finished tied for 5th, marking the first top-5 of his career.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s team finished +16 after firing it’s lowest round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 2-over, 290. Illinois won the event at -10, followed by Arizona (+5), Florida State (+10), Oregon State (+13) and Liberty (+15) to round out the top-5.

Broin, a junior from Minnesota, led all Jayhawks with a score of -3 to tie for 5th in a field of 90 individual golfers. Junior Cecil Belisle finished the tournament 4-over, tying for 19th. Senior William Duquette shot 5-over for the event, finishing tied for 22nd. Freshman Will King tied for 49th after shooting +14, while junior Davis Cooper finished tied for 57th at +17.

“We got off to a slow start, but battled back a little on the back nine today,” Head Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We made a mess of the par 5’s this week and it cost us a lot of strokes. Gunnar had a nice finish today, making birdies on his last two holes to get a Top-5 finish. Cecil also had a Top-20 finish.”

Broin shot an even-par round of 72 on Wednesday to finish -3 for the event, securing 5th Place for his first top-5 finish as a Jayhawk. Broin carded five birdies in his final round, four of them coming on par 4’s. The junior shot a 71-70-72-213 over three days, including two rounds under-par.

Belisle tied for 19th at +4, posting his lowest round of the tournament on Tuesday with a 2-under 70. Belisle’s 73-70-77-220 is good for his second consecutive top-20 finish. Duquette played consistent golf for the tournament, carding a 74-74-73-221 to finish +5, tied for 22nd.

King posted a 77-76-77-230 to finish +14, tied for 49th in just his third collegiate event. Cooper fired a 73 on the final day, finishing tied for 57th at +17.

“We struggled all three days to get a good fourth score,” Bermel said. “Davis bounced back well today after struggling yesterday. We have a quick turnaround before heading to Arkansas on Saturday!”

The Jayhawks will return to action Oct. 3-5 at The Blessings Collegiate in Fayetteville, Ark.