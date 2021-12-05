🏀 Jayhawks Take Down Vanderbilt 74-67 in Big 12/SEC Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks won the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup against Vanderbilt 74-67 on Sunday afternoon at Allen Fieldhouse.

The win improves Kansas to 7-1 on the year, while Vanderbilt falls to 5-5. The victory also keeps the Jayhawks undefeated at home this season.

Three Jayhawks scored in double-figures, led by Holly Kersgieter with 16 points. She was followed closely by Aniya Thomas and Taiyanna Jackson with 15 apiece. Thomas hit a pair of milestones in Sunday’s game, scoring her 800th career point while also hitting her 100th career three-pointer.

Vanderbilt got off to a quick start against the Jayhawks, taking an early 8-3 lead, but that lead was erased by the end of the quarter as KU used an 8-0 run to lead 15-12 at the end of the first. The Commodores held KU to just four points in the second quarter and took a 28-19 lead into halftime.

The game changed drastically in the second half as KU came storming out of the locker room and used an 11-0 run in the third to regain the lead. The Jayhawks outscored Vandy 27-15 in the third quarter and extended to lead to 10 points on multiple occasions early in the fourth. The Commodores cut the lead to three with 2:17 to play, but it was Thomas who had the answer with a three-pointer of her own, pushing the KU advantage to 62-56 with just under two minutes to play.

Kansas hit 11-of-11 free throws in the fourth quarter to close out the victory, while shooting a season-best 91.3% (21-of-23) from the line for the game. The Jayhawks recovered from a slow second-quarter and still shot 50% (24-of-48) from the field. KU had their biggest advantage in the paint, outscoring Vanderbilt 36-to-14.