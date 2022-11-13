🏀 Jayhawks to Face Blue Devils in Champions Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its 12th State Farm Champions Classic, No. 5 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 7 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will start at 8:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.

TipOff

Kansas is 6-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke is 7-4 in the Champions Classic, while Kentucky is 5-6 and Michigan State is 4-7.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,359 victories. The Champions Classic field has three of the top five all-time wins leaders with No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky at 2,355 and No. 4 Duke at 2,248. Michigan State is No. 23 at 1,791.

Duke leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic.

Having won its final 11 games en route to the 2022 NCAA Championship, Kansas has the longest win streak in NCAA Division I at 13 games. Xavier (7) is next followed by Bellamine (4). It is the 17th time in the Bill Self era KU has amassed a win streak of 10 or more games.

Through two games, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 13.00. Harris, who led the Big 12 and was 14th nationally last year in the stat, has 13 assists and one turnover this season.

KU returned two starters and seven letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title, its sixth overall and fourth in NCAA history.

Through two games, preseason All-America forward Jalen Wilson is averaging a double-double with 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.

Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

Up Next

Kansas returns home to host Southern Utah on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.