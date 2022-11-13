🏀 Jayhawks to Face Blue Devils in Champions Classic
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its 12th State Farm Champions Classic, No. 5 Kansas (2-0) will face No. 7 Duke (2-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The contest will start at 8:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on ESPN with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe calling the action.
TipOff
- Kansas is 6-5 in the Champions Classic and the Jayhawks have won five of their last six appearances in the event. Duke is 7-4 in the Champions Classic, while Kentucky is 5-6 and Michigan State is 4-7.
- Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,359 victories. The Champions Classic field has three of the top five all-time wins leaders with No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky at 2,355 and No. 4 Duke at 2,248. Michigan State is No. 23 at 1,791.
- Duke leads the overall series with Kansas, 8-5, but the Jayhawks have won three of the last four meetings and are 2-1 versus the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic.
- Having won its final 11 games en route to the 2022 NCAA Championship, Kansas has the longest win streak in NCAA Division I at 13 games. Xavier (7) is next followed by Bellamine (4). It is the 17th time in the Bill Self era KU has amassed a win streak of 10 or more games.
- Through two games, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 13.00. Harris, who led the Big 12 and was 14th nationally last year in the stat, has 13 assists and one turnover this season.
- KU returned two starters and seven letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title, its sixth overall and fourth in NCAA history.
- Through two games, preseason All-America forward Jalen Wilson is averaging a double-double with 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest.
- Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.
Up Next
Kansas returns home to host Southern Utah on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.