🏀 Jayhawks to Face Buffaloes Tuesday in Boulder

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7/7 Kansas (9-1) will play at former conference foe Colorado (9-3) on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. (Central) at the CU Events Center. ESPN2 will televise the contest.

Kansas has won five straight games after its 80-72 win versus Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 18. Colorado has won three consecutive games after its 60-46 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 18. CU is coached by former Kansas forward Tad Boyle.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (85.8 ppg), which is eighth nationally, field goal percentage (51.9%, third nationally), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5, 20th nationally) and three-point field goal percentage (37.6, 38th).

Colorado is 9-3 overall after its 60-46 win against Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 18. The Buffaloes are 1-1 in Pac-12 play this season. Boyle played at Kansas from 1982-85 for coaches Ted Owens and Larry Brown.

This series between Kansas and Colorado dates back to 1931 and KU leads 124-40. Kansas has won 20 of the last 21 meetings, including the last matchup, a Kansas 72-58 win on Dec. 7, 2019, in Lawrence. Colorado’s 75-72 win on Dec. 7, 2013, in Boulder ended a Kansas 19-straight game win streak against CU. Kansas has won 47 of the last 49 meetings with CU dating back to 1991. KU is 40-27 against Colorado in Boulder meetings, 25-8 in the CU Events Center.

As conference members – Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12 – Kansas was 116-35 against Colorado, which included 21 meetings in the Big Seven/Eight Holiday Tournament and postseason conference play. As members of the Big 12, Kansas was 31-1 against Colorado – 29-1 in regular-season play and 2-0 in the league tournament. In the Bill Self-era, Kansas is 19-1 against Colorado. Colorado coach Tad Boyle is 1-5 against Kansas.

Kansas will next host Ivy League foe Harvard on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. (Central) in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.