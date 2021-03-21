🏀 Jayhawks to Face Trojans in NCAA Tournament Second Round Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 3 seed Kansas (21-8) will face No. 6 seed USC (23-7) at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, at 8:40 p.m. (Central) on CBS.

Kansas won its 14th consecutive NCAA Tournament first-round game with a 93-84 victory against Eastern Washington on March 20. KU has won four straight and nine of its last 10 contests. KU has won 21 or more games for 32 consecutive seasons, which is the longest streak in NCAA history. USC advanced to the second round with a 72-65 win against Drake on March 20.

The Kansas-USC series dates back to 1935 and KU leads 11-5. Kansas has won the last seven meetings with the most recent being a 63-47 win on Dec. 22, 2011, in Los Angeles. KU-USC have met twice on neutral courts but you have to go back to the first two meetings for that – Dec. 20, 1953, in Kansas City, Kansas, a KU 34-31 win and March 23, 1940, in the NCAA Western Finals in Kansas City, Missouri, a KU 43-42 victory.

KANSAS NOTABLES

Kansas is making its 49th NCAA Tournament appearance and has a 109-47 record in the event. The Jayhawks have advanced to 31 Sweet 16 contests, 15 Final Fours and three of their five national championships have been in NCAA Championship format (1952, 1988, 2008).

Kansas’ 31-consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, beginning in 1990, is the longest active streak and the longest consecutive in NCAA tourney appearances history.

Since seeding in the NCAA Tournament began in 1979, this is the fifth time Kansas entered the event a No. 3 seed. KU was also a No. 3 seed in 1985, 1991, 2005 and 2009. The Jayhawks are 9-4 all-time as a No. 3 seed.

This year marks the 21st-straight season that the Jayhawks have earned a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This season, Kansas has faced 10 different teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament field with a combined record of 9-8.

Kansas has won 21 or more games for 32 consecutive seasons, which includes 2020-21 and is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The streak began in 1989-90.

UP NEXT

Should Kansas win its second-round game against USC, it would play either (2) Iowa or (7) Oregon, in the Sweet 16. Date and location to be announced. Kansas has advanced to 31 Sweet 16s, including 10 under head coach Bill Self.