🏀 Jayhawks to Host Cowboys on ESPN Big Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Vying to win its 10th league game for the 28th consecutive season, No. 8/8 Kansas (20-4, 9-2) hosts Oklahoma State (12-12, 5-7) on ESPN Big Monday, Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. CST.

With its 71-69 win against Oklahoma on Feb. 12, Kansas already added to another milestone by winning its 20th overall game for the 33rd consecutive season, a streak that started in 1989-90 and is the longest in NCAA Division I. Oklahoma State has won two of its last three games after its 81-58 home win against West Virginia Feb. 12.

The Kansas-Oklahoma State series dates back to 1926 with KU holding a 120-60 all-time advantage. KU is 65-12 against OSU in meetings in Lawrence, including 50-10 in Allen Fieldhouse. Since the inception of the Big 12, Kansas is 31-13 versus OSU: 25-11 in regular-season play and 6-2 in the Big 12 Championship.

Kansas is No. 8 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played Feb. 12 and its strength of schedule is fourth nationally. KU leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (79.6 ppg), which is 20th nationally, in field goal percentage (49.7%, fourth nationally) and three-point field goal percentage (36.2%).

National player of the year candidate, senior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.9 points per game, which is 25th nationally. Agbaji ranks eighth nationally in three-point field goal percentage at 44.5%. He has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season. Kansas shows balance on the boards as it is the only school in the Big 12 to have three players ranked in the top 11 in rebounding with redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson third at 7.1 rpg, senior David McCormack fifth at 6.8 rpg and junior Christian Braun 11th at 5.8 rpg.

Up Next

Kansas hits the road to face West Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. (Central) on ESPN. Kansas defeated West Virginia, 85-59, on Jan. 15, in Allen Fieldhouse.

Tickets for the upcoming games Kansas men’s basketball home games can be purchased via KUAthletics.com here.