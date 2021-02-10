🏀 Jayhawks to Host Cyclones Thursday in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (13-7, 7-5) men’s basketball continues its two-game homestand against Iowa State (2-12, 0-9) Thursday, Feb. 11, inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will begin at 6 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPN.

Kansas will also play Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, Feb. 13. Reverting to season finales and league tournament first-round matchups, this will be the third time in the Bill Self era that KU will play the same opponent consecutively. The first was 2003-04 vs. Missouri and the latest was 2017-18 vs. Oklahoma State.

Kansas is coming off its fifth win against a ranked foe this season with its 78-66 victory against No. 23 Oklahoma State on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 8. Iowa State is looking to end a seven-game losing streak when it visits Lawrence. The Cyclone lost at TCU, 79-76, on Feb. 9.

Heading into the Feb. 11 game with Iowa State, Kansas leads the all-time series with ISU, 184-66, dating back to 1908. KU has won the last two, yet is 7-5 in the last 12 meetings with ISU. Kansas holds a 95-16 advantage in games played in Lawrence, including a 54-10 mark in Allen Fieldhouse. Beginning in 2006, KU has won the last three and 14 of the last 15 in Allen Fieldhouse against Iowa State.

Kansas Notables

Kansas is No. 4 in NET nationally in strength of schedule, which is first in the Big 12. To show how tough the Big 12 is, Kansas’ NET is No. 22 among the 357 NCAA Division I teams, which is sixth in the conference.

Kansas’ 11 Quadrant 1 games played in 2020-21 are the most in the Big 12 and tie for second most nationally (Maryland 14, Ohio State 11, Northwestern 11). Kansas is 4-7 versus Quadrant 1 teams, 3-0 vs. Q2, 1-0 vs. Q3, 4-0 vs. Q4.

Redshirt-freshman forward Jalen Wilson ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding at 7.5 boards per game which is second among league freshman. His five double-doubles are tied for second overall in the Big 12.

Junior David McCormack is averaging 18.0 points in his last five games. He too has five double-doubles this season.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji continues to rank second in the Big 12 in 3-point field goals made (2.6) and 3-point field goal percentage (39.2%).

Up Next

Kansas plays its second of back-to-back games at Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 13. The contest will begin at 2 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ABC.