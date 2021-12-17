🏀 Jayhawks to Host Lumberjacks Saturday in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 7/7 Kansas (8-1) Kansas men’s basketball will play host to Stephen F. Austin (8-3) on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) inside historic Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is coming off a 102-65 win against Missouri in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown on Dec. 11. Stephen F. Austin looks to rebound from an 82-69 loss to Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 14. The Lumberjacks are coached by former Kansas staffer Kyle Keller.

Kansas is No. 4 in the first NET released by the NCAA for 2021-22 through games played Dec. 16. Kansas is second among Big 12 teams with Baylor at No. 2.

KU has won 22 straight games against non-league foes in Allen Fieldhouse and is 136-5 versus non-Big 12 foes in the building under Bill Self.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (86.4 ppg), which is fifth nationally, field goal percentage (52.2%, third nationally), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6, 12th nationally) and three-point field goal percentage (37.6, 39th).

Senior Ochai Agbaji leads the nation in scoring at 22.4 points per game. He also leads the Big 12 in three-point field goals made per game (3.0), and three-point field goal percentage (49.1). Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in seven of nine games this season.

Kansas is the only Big 12 school that has two players ranked in the top five in the Big 12 in scoring with Agbaji first at 22.4 ppg and junior Christian Braun fifth at 16.3 ppg. Braun has scored 64 points in his last three games.

Kansas plays at former conference foe Colorado on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and start at 8 p.m. (Central). The Buffaloes are coached by former Kansas forward Tad Boyle.

The KU-CU series dates back to 1931 and the two schools were members of the Big Eight and Big 12 conferences until CU moved to the Pac-12 following the 2010-11 season. Kansas leads the overall series with Colorado, 124-40, and the Jayhawks have won 20 of the last 21 meetings, including a 72-58 win in the last meeting, Dec. 7, 2019, in Lawrence. The Colorado win in the span was the last matchup in Boulder, a 75-72 CU win on Dec. 7, 2013.