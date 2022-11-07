🏀 Jayhawks to Host Mavericks in Regular-Season Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will start its defense of its NCAA National Championship when it plays host to Omaha on Monday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. (Central) inside Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Dave Armstrong, Wayne Simien and Kennetra Pulliams on the call.

TipOff

Kansas has won a mind-boggling 49-straight home openers beginning in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener and Bill Self is 19-0.

Kansas opened the season with a 93-64 exhibition win against Pittsburg State on Nov. 3.

Kansas leads the all-time series 2-0 with Omaha – 109-64 on Dec. 18, 2017 and 95-50 on Dec. 11, 2020 – with both games played in Allen Fieldhouse.

KU returns two starters and seven letterwinners from last season’s 34-6 team that finished tied for first in the Big 12 with a 14-4 record. KU advanced to its NCAA-record 32nd-consecutive NCAA Tournament, winning the national title.

KU’s two starters returning include redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. who led the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.81, which was 14th nationally, and redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson who is KU’s leading returning scorer (11.1 ppg) from last season. He led KU in rebounds per game at 7.4 last year.

Wilson was named to the 2023 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List for the second straight season. Redshirt-senior transfer guard Kevin McCullar was named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List.

For the 11th-consecutive year, Kansas enters the 2022-23 season ranked seventh or higher as KU is tied with Baylor at No. 5 in the 2022-23 preseason Associated Press poll released Oct. 17.

Kansas will be celebrating 125 years of basketball in 2022-23.

Fans attending the Omaha contest will have the opportunity to take home a piece of the 2022 Final Four floor, the same court Kansas won the NCAA National title in New Orleans last April.

Up Next

Kansas will conclude its two-game homestand when it plays host to North Dakota State on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+.