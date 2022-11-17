🏀 Jayhawks to Host Thunderbirds Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off a 69-64 win against No. 6 Duke in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, Kansas (3-0) will host Southern Utah (3-1) on Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest will be televised on Big 12 Now with Dave Armstrong, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams making the call.

TipOff

With the win versus Duke, Kansas won its 14th-consecutive game dating back to last year’s NCAA National Championship run. The 14-straignt wins ties for the seventh longest winning streak in the Bill Self era at Kansas, which began in 2003-04.

Kansas is 1-0 against Associated Press Top-10 teams this season and 25-11 versus those top-10 foes over the last 10 years, beginning in 2013-14. In the Bill Self era, KU is 46-26 against top-10 teams.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,360 victories.

Kansas and Southern Utah will be meeting for the first time in men’s basketball. Kansas is 8-0 all-time versus current membership of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). KU played two WAC teams last season – Tarleton State and Stephen F. Austin.

Kansas leads the Big 12 and ranks eighth nationally in blocked shots at 8.0 per game.

Through two games, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is third nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 11.50. Harris had a career-high 10 assists versus Duke with one turnover and has 23 dimes and two turnovers for the season. His 7.7 assists per game are seventh nationally.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in points (21.7), rebounds (8.0) and double-doubles (2).

Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball during the 2022-23 season.

Up Next

Kansas will face North Carolina State on Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. (Central) in the opening round at the 11th Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be played in the Imperial Arena. KU will face either Dayton or Wisconsin in the second round on Nov. 24 at either 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. On Nov. 25, Kansas will play either Butler, BYU, Tennessee, or USC.