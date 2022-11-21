🏀 Jayhawks to Play Wolfpack in Opening Round of the Battle 4 Atlantis Wednesday

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – No. 3 Kansas (4-0) takes a 15-game winning streak to the Battle 4 Atlantis when it will play North Carolina State (4-0) on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. in the Imperial Ballroom at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

TIP OFFS

Kansas’ only other appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis was in 2013 when the Jayhawks placed third at the event. In the Bill Self era, Kansas has a 28-7 in-season tournament record with 10 tourney titles, including six straight from 2014-19.

Kansas’ 15-game winning streak dates back to last year’s NCAA National Championship run, starting March 3, 2022. The 15-straignt wins is the seventh longest winning streak in the Bill Self era at Kansas (2003-04).

With its win against No. 7 Duke on Nov. 15, Kansas is 1-0 against Associated Press Top-10 teams this season and 25-11 versus those top-10 foes over the last 10 years, beginning in 2013-14. In the Bill Self era, KU is 46-26 against top-10 teams.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,361 victories.

Kansas and NC State will be meeting for the 13th time in men’s basketball. KU is 11-1 versus NC State and has won the last 11 matchups. The last meeting was in the 2012 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, a KU 60-57 win.

Kansas leads the Big 12 with 30 blocks through the first four games this season. The 30 blocks are the most by a Kansas team through the first four games since the 2012-13 season (35).

After his career-high 33 points versus Southern Utah, redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring (24.5) and double-doubles (2).

Through two games, redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the Big 12 and is 18th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 6.25. Harris had a career-high 10 assists versus Duke (11.15) with one turnover and has 25 dimes and four turnovers for the season. His 6.2 assists per game are second in the league and 17th nationally.

Kansas is celebrating its 125th year of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

Up Next

On Thursday, Nov. 24, Kansas will face either Dayton or Wisconsin in the second round of the 11th Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The contest will be played in the Imperial Arena. Should Kansas win against NC State, KU would play at 10 a.m. (Central) on ESPN against the Dayton-Wisconsin winner. Should Kansas lose to NC State, it would play at 3 p.m. on ESPNNEWS versus the Dayton-Wisconsin loser.

On Nov. 25, Kansas will play either Butler, BYU, Tennessee or USC.