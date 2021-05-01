⚾ Jayhawks Top Bison, 10-2, in Game Two

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks outslugged the North Dakota State Bison, 10-2, on Saturday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

Kansas (24-20, 4-11 Big 12) used a brilliant pitching performance by Eli Davis and a complete offensive attack to defeat the Bison (27-13, 14-9 Summit League) in the second game of the series.

Davis got the starting nod for the Jayhawks and helped lead them to victory. The lefty pitched seven innings, giving up two runs and striking out eight batters.

NDSU struck first and rung up Davis for a run in the top of the first inning, but the Jayhawks responded in the bottom half of the inning.

Tavian Josenberger got the offense going, leading off with a single to center and extending his hitting streak to 23 games. Maui Ahuna and Skyler Messinger followed with back-to-back singles, driving in Josenberger and tying the game.

Kansas added another run after on a groundout and Brett Vosik and Dylan Ditzenberger walked to load the bases. A fielder’s choice and an error scored two more runs and Kansas pulled ahead.

James Cosentino capped off the quick start with a two-run home run to left center, putting KU up 6-1.

The Jayhawks added another run in the third off of a second-straight homer by Cosentino and a run in the fourth to go ahead 8-1.

Tom Lichty led off the seventh with a triple and was driven in by Ditzenberger. Ditzenberger then scored on an error, pushing Kansas ahead 10-2.

Josenberger moves into a tie for second place with his 23-game hitting streak and Messinger extended his own streak to seven games. Cosentino led the offense with three RBI and five Jayhawks recorded multi-hit games. He is the first Jayhawks since Benjamin Sems in 2019 to have two home runs in a game.

Daniel Hegarty relieved Davis in the eighth, while Stone Hewlett pitched the ninth. The duo held the Bison scoreless.

UP NEXT

Kansas and North Dakota State conclude their series Sunday at noon.