🏀 Jayhawks Travel to Fort Worth to Play TCU Tuesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6/7 Kansas (23-5, 12-3) continues its two-game road trip at TCU (18-9, 7-8) on Tuesday, March 1. Tip from Schollmaier Arena is set for 7 p.m. (Central) and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Holding a one-game lead in the loss column in the 2022 Big 12 race, Kansas is looking to rebound from an 80-70 loss at No. 10 Baylor on Feb. 26. TCU has won two of its last three games after its 69-66 win against No. 9 Texas Tech Feb. 26.

Kansas is 107-15 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 4-0 this season. Incredibly, since 2012-13, KU has been even more efficient with a record of 54-6 after losses.

Kansas is No. 6 in the NET rankings and No. 7 in strength of schedule, released by the NCAA through games played Feb. 27. Kansas is 10-4 against Quadrant 1 teams, which is second only to Baylor’s 11 Q1 wins for the most in NCAA Division I.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (79.6 ppg), which is 16th nationally, in field goal percentage (49.1%, seventh nationally) and three-point field goal percentage (36.1%).

A national player of the year candidate, senior Ochai Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.4 points per game, which is 15th nationally. He is second in the Big 12, 11th nationally, in three-point field goal percentage at 43.3%. He has scored 20 or more points in a league-high 16 games this season and has averaged 24.3 ppg in his last three outings. Agbaji has been named Big 12 Player of the Week four times this season.

Kansas has two players ranked in the top four in rebounding in the Big 12 with senior David McCormack third at 7.2 rpg and redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson fourth at 7.0 rpg. McCormack leads the league with eight double-doubles this season.

Up Next

Two days after facing TCU for the first time in 2021-22, Kansas will host the Horned Frogs on Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. (Central). The contest from Allen Fieldhouse will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.