🏀 Jayhawks Welcome No. 9/6 Iowa State to Town Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks, sitting just outside the latest AP Top 25, will play the first of two games against ranked foes this week on Wednesday, Feb. 23, as KU hosts No. 9/6 Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Coach Brandon Schneider’s Jayhawks enter the game on a seven-game win streak, which is the program’s longest win streak in conference play since 1997. The Jayhawks are 10-4 and alone in third place in the Big 12 standings, one game behind Iowa State and Baylor for first place. The Jayhawks improved to 19-5 on the year with a come-from-behind, 71-68, victory over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon in Lubbock. KU trailed by 13 points at halftime before outscoring the Lady Raiders 46-30 in the second half to pick up its first regular-season sweep of Texas Tech since 2015.

Schneider has earned a National Coach of the Week honor for the second straight week, earning honors from ESPN on Monday, Feb. 21. Schneider previously earned the WhoopDirt.com weekly honor on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and he’s guided the Jayhawks to 10 conference wins for the first time since 1999-2000.

Kansas is receiving 39 votes in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which puts KU two spots out of the rankings. The Jayhawks are currently No. 35 in the latest NET rankings, which factors in games through Feb. 20. KU is the sixth-highest team from the Big 12 in the NET rankings and the Jayhawks are currently a No. 9 seed in the latest edition of ESPN Women’s Bracketology.

The Jayhawks have now won seven straight conference games, which matches the program’s longest winning streak since the formation of the Big 12 Conference. Kansas has now completed regular-season sweeps of Oklahoma State, TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech on its way to 10 conference wins. The sweeps are the first for the Jayhawks over OSU since 1995-96, TCU since 2012-13, Texas Tech since 2014-15 and the first-ever over WVU.

Iowa State is 22-4 on the year and tied atop the Big 12 standings at 11-3 following an 89-67 victory over No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday in Ames. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 and rank second nationally in three-point shooting, averaging 10.6 made threes per game for the year while scoring 78.0 points per game. Ashley Joens leads ISU at 20.2 points per game while Lexi Donarski averages 14.6.

Wednesday’s game will be KU’s ‘Jayhawks for a Cure’ game, with all fans encouraged to wear pink. A silent auction featuring exclusive KU gear will be open during pregame and close at halftime, with proceeds to benefit LMH Health and the KU Cancer Center. In addition, a special online-only ticket special has general admission tickets available for $5.

Up Next

Kansas faces a ranked opponent for the second straight game on Saturday, Feb. 26, as the Jayhawks head to Waco, Texas, to face No. 5/7 Baylor at 2 p.m. CT.