Jerrance Howard Listed on ESPN's "40 under 40" List

Kansas basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard was one of 40 coaches to earn a spot on ESPN’s “40 under 40” list, which ranked the best young coaches in college basketball. Howard, who recently completed his seventh season on the KU staff, checked in at No. 21 on the list.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello had this to say of the 39-year-old coach:

“Howard has had a reputation as one of the nation’s best recruiters dating back to his time at Illinois 2008-11. The Peoria native is well-connected in Chicago and the Midwest but also had success at SMU under Larry Brown. Bill Self, who coached Howard as a player at Illinois, hired him in 2013, and Howard has continued his recruiting prowess in Lawrence.”

In seven seasons at KU, Howard has been part of six Big 12 regular-season championships, two Big 12 Tournament titles, six in-season tourney titles and six NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Elite Eight runs and one Final Four in 2018. Additionally, Howard has seen 11 Jayhawks move on to the NBA, including Andrew Wiggins and Joel Embiid, the No. 1 and No. 3 overall selections in the 2014 NBA Draft and Josh Jackson, the 2017 No. 4 pick.

