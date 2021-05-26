🏀 Kansas Adds Two Transfers to Men’s Basketball Roster share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – KU head coach Bill Self officially announced today that guards Remy Martin and Jalen Coleman-Lands have signed to play for Kansas in 2021-22. Both student-athletes posted their commitments via social media last week after entering the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. Additionally, Self said forward Sydney Curry has reopened his recruitment and will be pursuing other opportunities. Martin (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) has entered the 2021 NBA Draft and is eligible to return to college if he chooses. A super senior for the 2021-22 season, Martin is a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, earning second-team honors as a sophomore and first team his junior and senior seasons. A native of Chatsworth, California, Martin became just the second player in ASU history to be named all-league three times. As a freshman in 2017-18 Martin was named co-Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year. “We believe Remy to be one of the best lead guards in America,” Self said. “We watched him up close play back-to-back years when he led the Sun Devils to victories over us, both in Allen Fieldhouse and in Tempe. He has declared and is preparing for the NBA Draft but we know if the decision is made to return to school, we will welcome his talent and experience. His competitiveness will elevate others overnight. He would be a very high-energy leader on our team and within this campus.”

In 2020-21, Martin led the Pac-12 with 19.1 points per game, including 21.5 ppg in conference play. He posted a conference-best four, 30 -point outings [31 vs. Grand Canyon (12/13) and vs. Washington (2/25) and 30 vs. Oregon (2/11) and at USC (2/17)]. His 12 games of 20 or more points for the season were also a Pac-12 best. Martin also averaged 2.04 3-point field goals made, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 2020-21. In addition to being named all-conference first team, Martin also earned USBWA and NABC all-district accolades in 2020-21. In 2019-20, Martin averaged 19.1 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. He also averaged 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and made 63 3-point field goals during his junior campaign. His sophomore season, Martin averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals at Arizona State. Martin enters Kansas with 1,754 career points, 466 all-time assists, 151 career steals and 176 3-point field goals made. He earned his sociology degree from Arizona State in 2020. Coleman-Lands (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) will be a super senior for the upcoming season after playing 2020-21 at Iowa State. He began his college career playing two seasons at Illinois and transferred to DePaul where he was a redshirt due to injury and played one season in 2019-20. The Indianapolis native was a graduate transfer at Iowa State in 2020-21. “I’m not even talking about Remy’s maturity because Jalen is two years older than Remy,” Self said. “Jalen is a college graduate who is pursuing his master’s degree. He’s very bright and can really shoot the basketball. This past season against us he scored 20 in both games and one of the games was a low-scoring game. We think he will give us great depth shooting the basketball on the perimeter. That is something we needed last year and we are addressing that which he is a big part of. “Not since Brady Morningstar have I coached a young man that is 24-years-old and will graduate at 25, but I think that maturity and experience will bode well with so many newcomers next season.”