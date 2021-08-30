🏈 Kansas, Adidas Team Up for Special Homecoming Uniforms

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football and Adidas have partnered for an exclusive alternate uniform for the Jayhawks to wear this season for their Homecoming matchup against Texas Tech on Oct. 16.

The alternate uniform –named “Hail to old KU” – will first be available for sale on Sept. 6 at KUstore.com.

The uniform will feature powder blue jerseys from the Kansas Comet era with a bold KANSAS across the chest. The jersey also features a 3D Jayhawk head on the shoulder caps. On the helmet and the hip of the dark blue pants is the classic “Bowtie K” from 1929.

The goal of the uniform was to accurately understand Kansas Football history and the characteristics that are associated with being a Jayhawk, such as Proud, Classic and Bold.

The team was shown the uniform early Monday morning at a team meeting and expressed excitement to represent those who came before them against the Red Raiders in October.