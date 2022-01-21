🏀 Kansas and Kansas State to Honor Historic Duo Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For Saturday’s Dillons Sunflower Showdown men’s basketball game, Kansas and Kansas State will honor two former players who broke the color barrier at each institution in 1951-52 – LaVannes Squires of Kansas and Gene Wilson of Kansas State.

Both teams will have shooting shirts and the Kansas coaches will wear a patch honoring Squires and Wilson.

Squires lettered three seasons at KU from 1952-54 under head coach Phog Allen. He appeared in 33 games in his career. In 1950-51 Squires earned KU’s Freshman Basketball Award. With Squires on the team, Kansas won the 1952 NCAA championship, three Big Seven regular-season titles and two Big Seven Holiday Tournaments.