🏀 Kansas Signs Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider to Four-Year Deal

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The University of Kansas announced today that 2022 Big 12 Coach of the Year, Brandon Schneider, has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him in Lawrence through the 2025-26 season.

Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff and Brandon Schneider will host a press conference via zoom today Wednesday, March 9, at 11:30 a.m. The press conference will also stream live on KUAthletics.com.

In his seventh season leading the Jayhawks, Schneider has led Kansas Women’s Basketball to a breakthrough season in 2021-22. Kansas finished the regular season with a record of 20-8 and finished fifth in the Big 12 with an 11-7 conference record. The 20 wins are the most by a KU team in nearly a decade and also marks the first time since 1999-2000 that the Jayhawks finished the regular season with 20 wins.

On Monday, Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year, while three Kansas players earned postseason recognition from the conference. He has now received five conference coach of the year honors in his career; this is his first in the Big 12.

Earlier this season, Schneider guided the Jayhawks to a seven-game winning streak, the program’s longest since 1997. Kansas has been close to garnering a national ranking, spending six weeks receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll. For his efforts, Schneider has earned two National Coach of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks, receiving the honor from WhoopDirt.com on Feb. 15 and ESPN.com on Feb. 21.

The Kansas Women’s Basketball success has not been limited to the court in 2021-22. The women’s basketball program set a new team-record with a 3.44 Team GPA in the fall semester and had a program-best seven student-athletes earn a spot on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 team.

Statement from Director of Athletics Travis Goff:

“I am thrilled about the momentum and upward trajectory of this program under the guidance of Brandon Schneider. Brandon has worked tirelessly to get this program back to where it should be – competing at the highest level of the Big 12 with an opportunity to make a statement deep into March. Brandon has also assembled an outstanding coaching staff that leads, mentors, and develops our young women both on and off the court. While we love the progress on the court, our emphasis at the University of Kansas extends to the character of the head coach, the way in which they lead and develop our student-athletes in a comprehensive way, as well as how they represent our program day-in and day-out. That combination is why we are so excited to sign Brandon to a new four-year contract and have tremendous optimism in the future of this program.”

Statement from Head Women’s Basketball Coach Brandon Schneider:

“I am extremely grateful for the support and confidence in the direction of this program, demonstrated by Chancellor Douglas Girod, Director of Athletics Travis Goff and Deputy Athletic Director Nicole Corcoran. The increased support for women’s basketball at the University of Kansas has been tremendous and has made a big impact on the program’s success.

“It has been a process getting to the point where we are, but building things the right way doesn’t always happen as quickly as you would like. We tried to stay the course and stay true to the values and pillars of our program, knowing that one day we would build something that could be very sustainable. We want Kansas Women’s Basketball to be a program that this university and this community can be proud of for a very long time.”