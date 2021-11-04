⚾ Kansas Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas baseball team released its schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. This will be the 132nd year of Jayhawks baseball.
All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.
SCHEDULE NOTES
» 56 games on the 2022 slate
» 21 games at Hoglund Ballpark
» Feb. 18 season opener vs. Illinois (in Corpus Christi, Texas)
» March 2 home opener vs. Missouri State
» March 25 conference opener at Oklahoma State
» 22 of the first 23 games are on the road
» 24 conference games
» Four Big 12 opponents at home: Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU
» Four Big 12 opponents on the road: Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas
» Eight games against Missouri Valley Conference opponents
» Seven games against Big Ten Conference opponents
» Play games in 10 states
» First meeting in program history against New Orleans
QUOTABLE
“Our coaching staff and players are really looking forward to the 2022 season. I think our schedule will be ranked one of the top 25 toughest in America. We’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the Big 12 this season and are looking forward to several outstanding non-conference trips.” – Head Coach Ritch Price
TICKETING
Information about season and single game ticket options will be released at a later date.
|Date(s)
|Day(s)
|Opponent
|Location (Venue)
|Feb. 18-20
|Fri.-Sun.
|vs. Illinois
|Corpus Christi, Texas (Whataburger Field)
|Feb. 25-27
|Fri.-Sun.
|at New Orleans
|New Orleans, La. (Maestri Field)
|March 2
|Wednesday
|MISSOURI STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|March 4
|Friday
|vs. Michigan State
|Minneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Bank Stadium)
|March 5
|Saturday
|vs. Minnesota
|Minneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Bank Stadium)
|March 6
|Sunday
|vs. Illinois
|Minneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Bank Stadium)
|March 8-9
|Tue.-Wed.
|at Charleston Southern
|Charleston, S.C. (Nielsen Field)
|March 11
|Friday
|vs. Western Carolina
|Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)
|March 12
|Saturday
|vs. Cincinnati
|Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)
|March 13
|Sunday
|vs. Michigan State
|Greenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)
|March 16
|Wednesday
|at Missouri State
|Springfield, Mo. (Hammons Field)
|March 18-20
|Fri.-Sun.
|at Indiana State
|Terre Haute, Ind. (Bob Warn Field)
|March 23
|Wednesday
|at Wichita State
|Wichita, Kan. (Eck Stadium)
|March 25-27
|Fri.-Sun.
|at Oklahoma State*
|Stillwater, Okla. (O'Brate Stadium)
|March 30
|Wednesday
|WICHITA STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|April 1-3
|Fri.-Sun.
|TEXAS TECH*
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|April 6
|Wednesday
|at Missouri
|Columbia, Mo. (Taylor Stadium)
|April 8-10
|Fri.-Sun.
|ILLINOIS STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|April 12
|Tuesday
|OMAHA
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|April 14-16
|Thu.-Sat.
|at Baylor*
|Waco, Texas (Baylor Ballpark)
|April 19-20
|Tue.-Wed.
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|April 22-24
|Fri.-Sun.
|OKLAHOMA*
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|April 26-27
|Tue.-Wed.
|at Air Force
|Air Force Academy, Colo. (Falcon Field)
|April 29-May 1
|Fri.-Sun.
|WEST VIRGINIA*
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|May 4
|Wednesday
|at Omaha
|Omaha, Neb. (Tal Anderson Field)
|May 6-8
|Fri.-Sun.
|at Kansas State*
|Manhattan, Kan. (Tointon Family Stadium)
|May 13-15
|Fri.-Sun.
|TCU*
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|May 17
|Tuesday
|MISSOURI
|Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
|May 19-21
|Thu.-Sat.
|at Texas*
|Austin, Texas (UFCU Disch-Falk Field)
|Postseason
|May 25-29
|Wed.-Sun.
|Big 12 Championship
|Arlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)
|June 3-6
|Fri.-Mon.
|NCAA Regional
|Campus Sites
|June 10-13
|Fri.-Mon.
|NCAA Super Regional
|Campus Sites
|June 16-27
|Thu.-Mon.
|NCAA College World Series
|Omaha, Neb. (TD Ameritrade Park)