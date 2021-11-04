Open Search
⚾ Kansas Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

📅 Schedule (HTML) | 📅 Schedule (PDF)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas baseball team released its schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. This will be the 132nd year of Jayhawks baseball.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

SCHEDULE NOTES

» 56 games on the 2022 slate
» 21 games at Hoglund Ballpark
» Feb. 18 season opener vs. Illinois (in Corpus Christi, Texas)
» March 2 home opener vs. Missouri State
» March 25 conference opener at Oklahoma State
» 22 of the first 23 games are on the road
» 24 conference games
» Four Big 12 opponents at home: Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU
» Four Big 12 opponents on the road: Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas
» Eight games against Missouri Valley Conference opponents
» Seven games against Big Ten Conference opponents
» Play games in 10 states
» First meeting in program history against New Orleans

QUOTABLE

“Our coaching staff and players are really looking forward to the 2022 season. I think our schedule will be ranked one of the top 25 toughest in America. We’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the Big 12 this season and are looking forward to several outstanding non-conference trips.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

TICKETING

Information about season and single game ticket options will be released at a later date.

Date(s)Day(s)OpponentLocation (Venue)
Feb. 18-20Fri.-Sun.vs. IllinoisCorpus Christi, Texas (Whataburger Field)
Feb. 25-27Fri.-Sun.at New OrleansNew Orleans, La. (Maestri Field)
March 2WednesdayMISSOURI STATELawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
March 4Fridayvs. Michigan StateMinneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Bank Stadium)
March 5Saturdayvs. MinnesotaMinneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Bank Stadium)
March 6Sundayvs. IllinoisMinneapolis, Minn. (U.S. Bank Stadium)
March 8-9Tue.-Wed.at Charleston SouthernCharleston, S.C. (Nielsen Field)
March 11Fridayvs. Western CarolinaGreenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)
March 12Saturdayvs. CincinnatiGreenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)
March 13Sundayvs. Michigan StateGreenville, S.C. (Fluor Field)
March 16Wednesdayat Missouri StateSpringfield, Mo. (Hammons Field)
March 18-20Fri.-Sun.at Indiana StateTerre Haute, Ind. (Bob Warn Field)
March 23Wednesdayat Wichita StateWichita, Kan. (Eck Stadium)
March 25-27Fri.-Sun.at Oklahoma State*Stillwater, Okla. (O'Brate Stadium)
March 30WednesdayWICHITA STATELawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
April 1-3Fri.-Sun.TEXAS TECH*Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
April 6Wednesdayat MissouriColumbia, Mo. (Taylor Stadium)
April 8-10Fri.-Sun.ILLINOIS STATELawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
April 12TuesdayOMAHALawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
April 14-16Thu.-Sat.at Baylor*Waco, Texas (Baylor Ballpark)
April 19-20Tue.-Wed.TEXAS SOUTHERNLawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
April 22-24Fri.-Sun.OKLAHOMA*Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
April 26-27Tue.-Wed.at Air ForceAir Force Academy, Colo. (Falcon Field)
April 29-May 1Fri.-Sun.WEST VIRGINIA*Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
May 4Wednesdayat OmahaOmaha, Neb. (Tal Anderson Field)
May 6-8Fri.-Sun.at Kansas State*Manhattan, Kan. (Tointon Family Stadium)
May 13-15Fri.-Sun.TCU*Lawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
May 17TuesdayMISSOURILawrence, Kan. (Hoglund Ballpark)
May 19-21Thu.-Sat.at Texas*Austin, Texas (UFCU Disch-Falk Field)
                                     Postseason
May 25-29Wed.-Sun.Big 12 ChampionshipArlington, Texas (Globe Life Field)
June 3-6Fri.-Mon.NCAA RegionalCampus Sites
June 10-13Fri.-Mon.NCAA Super RegionalCampus Sites
June 16-27Thu.-Mon.NCAA College World SeriesOmaha, Neb. (TD Ameritrade Park)
