⚾ Kansas Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

📅 Schedule (HTML) | 📅 Schedule (PDF)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas baseball team released its schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. This will be the 132nd year of Jayhawks baseball.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

SCHEDULE NOTES

» 56 games on the 2022 slate

» 21 games at Hoglund Ballpark

» Feb. 18 season opener vs. Illinois (in Corpus Christi, Texas)

» March 2 home opener vs. Missouri State

» March 25 conference opener at Oklahoma State

» 22 of the first 23 games are on the road

» 24 conference games

» Four Big 12 opponents at home: Texas Tech, Oklahoma, West Virginia and TCU

» Four Big 12 opponents on the road: Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas State and Texas

» Eight games against Missouri Valley Conference opponents

» Seven games against Big Ten Conference opponents

» Play games in 10 states

» First meeting in program history against New Orleans

QUOTABLE

“Our coaching staff and players are really looking forward to the 2022 season. I think our schedule will be ranked one of the top 25 toughest in America. We’re excited about the opportunity to compete in the Big 12 this season and are looking forward to several outstanding non-conference trips.” – Head Coach Ritch Price

TICKETING

Information about season and single game ticket options will be released at a later date.