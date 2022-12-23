🏀 Kansas Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years on Jan. 14

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, is celebrating its 125th year of play during the 2022-23 season and will host a 125th reunion on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Jayhawks host Iowa State in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will feature an on-court recognition honoring past Jayhawks in attendance. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating 125 years of Kansas Basketball.

In 1997-98, Kansas basketball celebrated its rich tradition by recognizing its 100th season of existence and every five years since, KU has hosted reunions bringing back coaches, players and staff.

The Iowa State contest on Jan. 14, which will start at 3 p.m. (Central) and be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+, will feature recognitions throughout the contest. Ticket information for the Iowa State game and other remaining home games in Allen Fieldhouse can be found here.

