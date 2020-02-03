✌️ Kansas Boasts 2-0 Mark on ESPN's Big Monday

Since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996-97, Kansas is 70-18 all-time on ESPN Big Monday (40-1 at home and 30-17 on the road), including 51-12 under head coach Bill Self (29-0 at home and 22-12 on the road). Additionally, KU has won 33-consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, KU has won its last 15 ESPN Big Monday contests.

The Texas win is the second of four Big Monday contests the Jayhawks play this season. KU topped Oklahoma State in Stillwater, 65-50, on Jan. 27 and will also welcome Iowa State (2/17) and Oklahoma State (2/24) to Lawrence for its remaining two Big Monday games.