🏊‍♀️ Kansas Climbs One Spot on Day Three of the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas swimming and diving team moved up one spot in the standings Friday night in the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

There were five swimming events along with one diving event, with each event holding prelims in the morning.

After the prelims ended, the first event that the team swam in was the 100 butterfly, where Kansas saw two swimmers compete in the championship final. Senior Autumn Looney raced to a time of 53.55, placing fourth and earning 15 points. Sophomore Lezli Sisung followed suit, finishing the race in 54.87 seconds, landing in eighth and earning 11 points.

The next race was the 400 individual medley, with two freshman Jayhawks qualifying for the championship final. Freshman Hailey Farrell earned 14 points, finishing in fifth with a time of 4:21.66 and Aidan Howze placed eighth and earned 11 points, finishing in 4:26.47.

In the 200 freestyle, junior Ellie Wehrmann was the only Jayhawk that qualified for the championship final, racing to a time of 1:49.66 and earning 11 points in eighth place. Junior Claudia Dougan (1:48.49) and sophomore Eleni Kotzamanis took the top two spots in the consolation finals, with Dougan earning nine points and Kotzamanis earning seven.

The 100 breaststroke was the only championship final that a Jayhawk did not qualify for. However, freshman Molly Robinson placed first in the consolation final in 1:02.79, earning nine points. Junior Emma Walker finished third, finishing in 1:04.03 to earn six points.

The highlight of the night was the 100-meter backstroke championship final. Every swimmer that raced in the championship final finished in 54 seconds, with the difference being by milliseconds. Sisung placed second, racing to a time of 54.23 seconds, earning a team-high 17 points. Senior Dewi Blose continued her success this week, placing sixth in 54.67 seconds, earning 13 points.

The last event of the evening was the 200-meter freestyle relay. The team of Blose, Looney, Dougan and senior Keyla Brown raced to a fifth-place finish, finishing with a time of 1:32.69 and earning 28 points.

On the diving side, freshman Lize van Leeuwen qualified for the three-meter diving championship finals. She scored a personal-best 316.65, earning Kansas 12 points. In the consolation finals, freshman Gabriela San Juan Carmona placed first, scoring a personal-best 308.80 and earning eight points.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Texas – 751 Iowa State – 383 TCU – 375 Kansas – 356 West Virginia – 335

UP NEXT

Kansas will conclude its season tomorrow, as it competes in the final day of the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships.