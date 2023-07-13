🏐 Kansas Volleyball Attains USMC/AVCA Team Honor Roll Distinction

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced today that 1,333 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season, and Kansas was one of the teams that made the prestigious list.

This marks an all-time record number of volleyball programs honored for their academic achievements. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.