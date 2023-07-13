🏐 Kansas Volleyball Attains USMC/AVCA Team Honor Roll Distinction
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced today that 1,333 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award this season, and Kansas was one of the teams that made the prestigious list.
This marks an all-time record number of volleyball programs honored for their academic achievements. The award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
In addition to this already-impressive award, the Jayhawks also earned Honor Roll Distinction, which is awarded to the teams with GPAs in the top 20% of their division. The team’s cumulative GPA over the course of the 2022-23 season was a 3.73, making the Jayhawks the only Big 12 team to reach this honor roll status.
For more information and the complete list of teams honored by the USMC/AVCA for the 2022-23 season, head to this link.