🏊‍♀️ Kansas Ends Day Two of the Kansas Classic in First Place

TOPEKA, Kan. – After the second day of the Kansas Classic at Capitol Federal Natatorium, the Jayhawks find themselves in first place. Kansas is leading Iowa State, Little Rock, Indiana State and Northern Iowa in the team standings heading into day three.

“It was kind of like yesterday,” said head coach Clark Campbell. “We came out this morning a little flat. It definitely wasn’t where we wanted to be, but tonight we came back and raced better. We picked up a couple of victories along the way and had some good racing. I’m hoping that tomorrow we can swim better in the morning in the preliminaries because that is what we have to do when we are at Big 12’s. We have to get it done in the morning. The goal tomorrow is to swim well in the morning.”

In the second event of the night, sophomore Brigid Gwidt raced to the top spot in the 400 individual medley event, finishing with a time of 4:21.22. Then, senior Autumn Looney and freshman Lydia Lafferty placed second and third in the 100 butterfly.

The highlight of the night was the 200 freestyle, where juniors Claudia Dougan and Ellie Wehrmann claimed the top two spots. Dougan finished the race with a time of 1:49.31 and Wehrmann finished with a time of 1:49.33.

Sophomore Lezli Sisung raced to first place in the 100 backstroke, finishing with a time of 54.14, a new personal best.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can find live results using the Meet Mobile cellular app, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page, @KUSwimDive.

UP NEXT

Kansas will move on to day three of the Kansas Classic on Sunday. Prelims will begin at 9:00 a.m. CT and finals will start at 2:30 p.m. CT at the Capitol Federal Natatorium.

REMAINING ORDER OF EVENTS

Sunday:

9:00 A.M. (Prelims):

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Butterfly

1,650 Free

2:30 P.M. (Finals)

1,650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Butterfly

400 Free Relay