🏀 Kansas Falls to Arkansas in Second Round of NCAA Tournament, 72-71

DES MOINES, Iowa โ€“ In a game that came down to the final minute, Kansas fell to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, 72-71, inside of Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

No. 1 seeded Kansas led for nearly 35 minutes, but the No. 8 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks outscored the Jayhawks down the stretch, including 45-36 in the second half. Arkansas overcame a 12-point second half deficit led by 25 points from Davonte Davis to advance to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Kansas outshot Arkansas, as the Jayhawks shot 48% (24-of-50), while the Razorbacks shot 41% (24-of-58). Kansas ends the season 24-3 when outshooting its opponent.

Kansas was led by 20 points from redshirt junior Jalen Wilson, who registered his seventh-straight 20+ point performance, which was the longest streak in the NCAA Tournament. Wilson was joined in double-figures scoring by sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. (14 points), redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. (13 points) and redshirt junior Dajuan Harris Jr. (12 points).

The loss ends Kansasโ€™ season at 28-8, after winning the National Championship in 2022. The Jayhawks were crowned Big 12 Regular Season Champions with a 13-5 record in Big 12 play.

Arkansas will advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 to play the winner of No. 5 seed Saint Maryโ€™s and No. 4 seed UConn in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 23-24.