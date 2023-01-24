🏈 Kansas Football Announces Addition of 13 Newcomers

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Head coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of 13 newcomers to the Kansas football roster today. All 13 student-athletes are on campus and enrolled at Kansas for the 2023 spring semester.

Among Kansas’ newcomers, 12 come from Division I programs. Combined, they have played in 250 career games prior to coming to Kansas.

The Jayhawks added six pieces to the defensive side of the ball, including defensive end Austin Booker (Minnesota), linebacker JB Brown (Bowling Green), defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. (Utah State), defensive tackle Gage Keys (Minnesota) cornerback Damarius McGhee (LSU) and defensive tackle Devin Phillips (Colorado State).

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas added offensive lineman Logan Brown (Wisconsin), running back Dylan McDuffie (Georgia Tech) offensive lineman Spencer Lovell (Cal), offensive lineman Hunter Barlow (Hutchinson CC) and tight end Max Muehlberger (Oklahoma State). The Jayhawks also added two specialists in Seth Keller (Texas State) and Charlie Weinrich (Nebraska).

This newest group of Jayhawks join the 2023 recruiting class announced in December and are enrolled at Kansas for the 2023 spring semester. Freshmen Calvin Clements, Surahz Buncom, Jaden Hamm and Tony Terry are also enrolled for the 2023 spring semester.

Here is a closer look at Kansas’ 13 newcomers:

Austin Booker

Defensive Line | Redshirt Sophomore | 6’6” | 240 lb. | Greenwood, Ind. | Center Grove HS/Minnesota

2022 (So. at Minnesota): Made his Minnesota debut against Colorado and had one tackle for loss … Saw playing time against Rutgers … Played at Nebraska … Made one tackle against Northwestern … Saw game action against Iowa and at Wisconsin.

2021 (Fr. at Minnesota): Did not see game action, redshirted.

High School: Attended Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana … Wore No. 94 for the Trojans … Helped lead his team to the 2020 Class 6A Indiana state title … As a junior, recorded 67 tackles and eight sacks … Consensus three-star recruit … Also played basketball … Coached by Eric Moore … Ranked as the No. 31 strong-side defensive end in the nation and the No. 9 overall recruit in Indiana by 247Sports.

Personal: Son of Duaine and Katie Booker … Has two siblings, Ariana and Aubrie … Father, Duaine, played college football at Liberty University and Taylor University … Mother, Katie, played college basketball at Taylor University.

JB Brown

Linebacker | Redshirt Sophomore | 6’2” | 230 lbs. | Hughes, Ark. | Har-Ber HS/Bowling Green

2022 (Jr. at Bowling Green): Played in all 13 of BGSU’s games … Made a career-high eight tackles in season opener at UCLA … Notched six tackles and 1.0 sacks against Eastern Kentucky … Recorded five tackles and forced two fumbles inside the BGSU’s five-yard line against Marshall … Made four tackles, 0.5 sack, forced a fumble and broke up a pass at Mississippi State … Made three stops and recovered a fumble at Akron … Notched three tackles in win over Miami (OH) … Recorded three stops at Central Michigan … Recorded three tackles in win over Western Michigan … Made four stops and 1.5 TFLs against Kent State … Notched eight tackles at Ohio … Made three stops in the Quick Lane Bowl against New Mexico State.

2021 (So. at Bowling Green): Played in all 12 of BGSU’s games … Made 22 total tackles and 1.0 TFL … Recovered a fumble at Tennessee … Made three stops at Tennessee, vs. Murray State and at Minnesota … Notched his lone TFL against Ohio.

2020 (Fr. at Bowling Green): Played all five games for the Falcons … Posted his first career tackle at Akron.

High School: Played three years of varsity football for Chris Wood at Har-Ber High School … 2019 all-state outside linebacker … 2018 all-conference … Earned Jonesboro Sun’s “Best Under The Sun” recognition in 2018 … 2017 defensive skill player of the year … Named a team captain.

Personal: Son of Jarren Brown and Carolyn Jones … Has three brothers, Jarren Brown Jr., Daruis McCustion and Tre Norton.

Logan Brown

Offensive Line | Redshirt Junior | 6’6” | 311 lbs. | Grand Rapids, Mich. | East Kentwood HS/Wisconsin

2021 (R-So. at Wisconsin): Played in all 13 games for the Badgers, earning his second letter.

2020 (R-Fr. at Wisconsin): Earned first letter, appearing in all 7 games … made Badger debut vs. Illinois on Oct. 23.

2019 (Fr. at Wisconsin): Did not see playing time, redshirted.

High School: Five-star recruit by 247 Sports … four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals … All-American Bowl selection … helped East Kentwood capture OK Conference championship as a senior … all-state as a junior and senior … All-OK Conference selection as a junior and senior … team captain as a senior … also starred in track, helping East Kentwood to back-to-back state titles as a sophomore and junior … won consecutive Division 1 state championships in the shot put as a sophomore and junior … finished eighth in shot put as a junior and 10th as a senior at New Balance Nationals … four-year all-academic selection … coach was Tony Kimbrough.

Personal: Son of Kristyn Brown … sister Jessica played volleyball at Western Michigan.

Hunter Barlow

Offensive Line | Junior | 6’3” | 330 lbs. | Hutchinson, Kan. | Haven HS/Hutchinson CC

2022 (So. at Hutchinson CC): Spent his sophomore season at Hutchinson Community College … Played in three games and helped the Blue Dragons to a 5-1 record and a berth to the NJCAA National Championship.

2021 (Fr. at Hutchinson CC): Played in nine games on the offensive line as a freshman … Hutch finished 9-2 and defeated Hinds Community College in the 2021 Salt City Bowl.

Patrick Joyner Jr.

Defensive End | Senior | 6’3” | 245 lbs. | Miami, Fla. | South Dade HS/Utah State

2022 (Jr. at Utah State): Totaled 31 tackles during his junior season, recording 3.0 tackles-for-loss, 1 sack and 1 pass break up … Opened the season against UConn, recording 0.5 tackle-for-loss and an assisted tackle … Assisted on a tackle in the loss to Alabama … Assisted on a tackle-for-loss against Weber State … Recorded three tackles against UNLV … Tallied three tackles against BYU … Recorded three tackles and an assisted tackle-for-loss against Air Force … Added three tackles against Colorado State … Had a season high four tackles against Wyoming, also added a pass break up … Recorded three tackles and a sack against New Mexico … Added two tackles against Hawaii … Saw action against San Jose State …. Recorded two tackles against Boise State … Finished off his season with 4 tackles and an assisted tackle-for-loss in the bowl game against Memphis.

2021 (So. at Utah State): Played in all 14 games, making eight starts… Finished the season with 29 tackles (18-solo, 11-assist), which included 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, to go along with one pass breakup and a safety… Had three tackles, including 1.0 sacks and a career-best 2.0 tackles for loss, and a safety at Washington State in the season opener… Had a career-high four tackles at Air Force… Had 1.5 tackles for loss as part of his career-high-tying four stops against Boise State … Recorded a career-best 1.5 sacks at New Mexico State … Had three tackles, to go along with his first-career pass breakup, at New Mexico … Had two tackles, including 0.5 tackles for loss, at No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship Game.

2020 (RS-So. at Miami): Saw action in four games…Made season debut in romp of Florida State … Played in road win at Virginia Tech … Competed in regular season finale against North Carolina … Had one tackle in 2020 Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State.

2019 (RS-Fr. at Miami): Saw action in one game during regular season … Missed most of season while recovering from offseason surgery.

2018 (Fr. at Miami): Saw action in four games in regular season…Totaled five tackles…Made career debut in win over Savannah State, finishing with three tackles…Posted career-high two tackles for loss against Tigers…Had one tackle in win over FIU … Lone tackle in regular season finale vs. Pittsburgh was half tackle for loss…Redshirted season.

High School: Four-star prospect by ESPN.com and earned a three-star rating from 247Sports.com and Rivals.com… Rated as the 23rd-best prospect at his position by ESPN.com and No. 38 at his position by 247Sports.com… Selected to the 2017 Miami Herald All-Dade First Team… Helped guide South Dade High School in Homestead, Florida, to the Class 8A Regional Playoffs and a 9-2 record during his senior year, as he registered 87 total tackles and forced a pair of fumbles… Was named to the 2016 Miami Herald All-Dade First Team as a junior while playing for Keys Gate HS… Logged 63 tackles and registered 15 sacks during junior season.

Personal: Son of Patrick Joyner Sr. and Jamela Riggins… Majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

Seth Keller

Kicker | Redshirt Senior | 5’8” | 170 lbs. | Colleyville, Texas | Covenant Christian HS/Texas State

2022 (R-Jr. at Texas State): Burlsworth Trophy nominee (most outstanding player who began his FBS career as a walk-on) … Two-time Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week (Oct. 10, 2022 and Nov. 19, 2022) … Lou Groza Award Preseason Watch List … Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team (coaches/media) … Phil Steele Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team … PFF Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team … Athlon Sports All-Sun Belt Second Team … Dave Campbell’s Preseason All-Texas College Second Team.

2021 (R-So. at Texas State): All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention … PFF All-Sun Belt Second Team … Played in all 12 games … 15-of-18 in field goals (83.3%) … Long of 48 yards … 32-of-32 on PATs … Led the team in points scored (77) … Most points by a Bobcat since 2014 (Robert Lowe) … Set the school record for field goals made in a season … 4th in the Sun Belt in field goals made (15) … 3rd-best success rate among Sun Belt field goal kickers with at least 15 attempts (83.3%) … 3rd in the Sun Belt with 1.3 field goals made per game … Season-long 48-yard make was tied for 6th longest in the Sun Belt.

2020 (R-Fr. at Texas State): Phil Steele All-Sun Belt Fourth Team … Scored 62 points after making eight field goals and 32 extra-point attempts … Connected on five 40-yard field goals … Rushed for one touchdown … Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week after scoring 10 points against Louisiana … Rushed 12 yards for a touchdown and kicked four extra points against the Ragin’ Cajuns … Scored a season-high 11 points against Arkansas State when he connected on a season-long 48-yard field goal, a 41-yard field goal, and five extra points … Kicked two field goals, including one from 41 yards, against South Alabama … Scored eight points with five extra points and a 40-yard field goal in his first game at ULM.

2019 (Fr. at Cisco College): Made 8-of-11 field goal attempts … Kicked a season-long 46-yard field goal against Revolution Prep Academy … Had a 43-yard field goal against Navarro College … Made 50-of-52 PAT attempts … Averaged 36.0 on two punts.

High School: Named TAPPS Second-Team Division III All-State Second Team kicker…chosen All-District 2-Division III First-Team kicker and punter as a senior…connected on 7 of 11 field goal attempts and 41 of 42 extra-point tries as a senior…played on the baseball team…chosen First-Team All-Region selection three times…named Second-Team All-State as a sophomore.

Gage Keys

Defensive Line | Redshirt Sophomore | 6’5” | 280 lbs. | Hilliard, Ohio | Hilliard Davidson HS/Minnesota

2022 (R-Jr. at Minnesota): Made his Minnesota debut and totaled one tackle against New Mexico State … Competed against Western Illinois and Colorado … Had one tackle at Michigan State … Registered three tackles against Purdue … Saw playing time at Illinois … Saw action against Iowa.

2021 (R-So. at Minnesota): Did not see any game action … Was named Academic All-Big Ten.

2020 (Fr. at Minnesota): Did not see any game action.

High School: Played for Hilliard Davidson High School in Hilliard, Ohio … Wore No. 2 for the Wildcats … As a senior, recorded 60 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss … 2019 Ohio Under Armour All-America Camp attendee … Also competed in basketball … Coached by Brian White … Consensus three-star recruit … No. 22 ranked recruit in Ohio and No. 34 ranked strong side defensive end in the country by 247Sports.

Personal: Son of Daric and Neeley Keys … Has one sibling, Maci … Father, Daric, played college basketball at Wake Forest, while mother, Neeley, played college softball at Indiana.

Spencer Lovell

Offensive Line | Redshirt Senior | 6’6” | 335 lbs. | Fort Collins, Colo. | Rocky Mountain HS/Cal

2022 (Sr. at Cal): Played in and started each of the first three games at right guard before suffering a season-ending injury in game three at Notre Dame … Recorded one tackle on the season.

2020 (R-So. at Arizona State): Appeared in all four games in a COVID shortened season, playing on special teams and rotating in n the offensive line.

2019 (R-Fr. at Arizona State): Saw action in 12 of 13 games, serving as a reserve offensive lineman and on special teams.

2018 (Fr. at Arizona State): Was able to earn some postseason experience without it counting against his eligibility, making his first career appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl.

High School: Listed as a three-star prospect by and the No. 78 offensive guard in America by 24/7 Sports … Recognized as a CHSAA/MaxPreps All-State Honorable Mention after an outstanding senior season … Helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 156.2 yards per game … Multi-sport athlete that also played basketball which helped improve footwork and agility.

Personal: Son of Scooter and Kris Lovell … Studied liberal studies at Arizona State and earned his Bachelor’s degree from ASU in December 2021 … Pursued a graduate certificate in Entrepreneurship at Cal.

Dylan McDuffie

Running Back | Redshirt Senior | 6’0” | 217 lbs. | Buffalo, N.Y. | Sweet Home HS/Georgia Tech

2022 (RS-Junior at Georgia Tech): Carried 22 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, while catching five passes for 33 yards on the season … Carried three times for five yards in the loss to Clemson … Carried eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown in the win against Western Carolina … Got the ball five times for six yards against Ole Miss … Carried for five yards on four carries against UCF … Carried twice for four yards against Pitt … Saw action against Duke, Virginia and Florida State … Did not play in the final four games of the season.

2018-21 (Buffalo): Played in 29 games over four seasons at Buffalo … Rushed for 1,273 yards at UB, including 1,049 as a redshirt sophomore in 2021 … Earned third-team all-Mid-American Conference accolades after ranking fourth in the league in rushing in ’21 … Had four 100-yard rushing games in ’21, including a career-high 166 against Bowling Green (Oct. 30) … Scored 13 touchdowns (11 rushing, two receiving) over four seasons at Buffalo, including 12 (11 rushing, one receiving) in ’21 … Caught 17 passes for 148 yards at UB, including 14 receptions for 123 yards in ’21 … Appeared in just three games during Covid-shortened 2020 season and had one rush for four yards … Amassed 176 yards (151 rushing, 25 receiving) over 10 games in 2019 … Redshirted as a true freshman in 2018 after rushing for 70 yards in four games … Averaged 5.2 yards per carry for his career at UB, including three seasons with at least 5.0 yards per carry (5.0 in 2018, 6.5 in 2019, 5.1 in 2021).

High School: Rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals … Rushed for 4,621 yards and 54 touchdowns over four prep seasons … Ran for 1,255 yards and four touchdowns en route to being named second-team all-Western New York, Catholic League MVP and first-team all-Catholic League as a junior at St. Francis H.S. … Transferred to Sweet Home H.S. as a senior, where he ran for 840 yards (14.4 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns in just six games … Coached at Sweet Home by John Faller.

Personal: Graduated from Buffalo in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences.

Damarius McGhee

Cornerback | Sophomore | 6’0” | 170 lbs. | Pensacola, Fla. | Pensacola Catholic HS/LSU

2022 (So. at LSU): Appeared in 1 game with no starts … Pressed into action at cornerback in win over Auburn … Redshirted.

2021 (Fr. at LSU): Made 12 appearances as a rookie in 2021 … Started at cornerback against Kansas State in the Texas Bowl … Had his best game as a Tiger in that contest, recording 5 tackles … Missed only the McNeese game in week 2.

High School: A four-star cornerback/athlete from Pensacola Catholic in the panhandle of Florida … Rated with four-stars by ESPN, 247 Sports and Rivals … 247 Sports Composite rankings has him rankings…24/7 Composite Rankings have him as ranked No. 185 nationally, No. 14 at his position and No. 28 in the state of Florida … As a senior in 2020, recorded three Interceptions and had six touchdowns … In 2019 season he helped Pensacola Catholic post an 11-1 mark … Named first team 3A All-State by FloridaHSFootball.com … Selected for the Under Armour All American Game… Was also invited to the US Army All American Bowl.

Max Muehlberger

Tight End | Redshirt Freshman | 6’4” | 215 lbs. | Overland Park, Kan. | Blue Valley Northwest/Oklahoma State

2022 (Fr. at Oklahoma State): Did not see any game action, redshirted.

High School: Rated as a two-star recruit by Rivals out of Blue Valley Northwest high school … Rated as the No. 1 tight end in the state by Kansas Prep Redzone … Named KFBCA All-State First Team as a senior … Played as a hybrid WR/TE, where he helped BVNW to the State Championship as a senior … Was named a team captain for the 2021 season.

Devin Phillips

Defensive Line | Redshirt Senior | 6’2” | 305 lbs. | Monroe, La. | Neville HS/Colorado State

2021 (Sr. at Colorado State): Has started every game he’s appeared in during his college career (36) … Finished the season with 33 tackles, including 4.0 TFLs and 2.5 sacks … Recorded a quarterback hurry and recovered one fumble on the season … Had a season-best five tackles in a game three times (Vandy, at Wyoming, Air Force) … Had sacks in back-to-back weeks at Toledo and at Iowa … Had a season-best three solo stops at Wyoming

2020 (Jr. at Colorado State: Appeared in two games, starting both … Has started every game he’s played in during his college career … Finished the season with six tackles, two solo and one tackle for loss … Lone TFL was a sack … Added one pass defended

2019 (So. at Colorado State): First career sacks came vs. San Diego State, a game where he had a season-best five tackles … Had two quarterback hurries vs. Western Illinois … Tied for ninth on the team with 29 tackles … Posted 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks … Finished with three quarterback hurries

2018 (Fr. at Colorado State): Started the first 10 games of the season before an injury kept him out of the final two … finished the season with 26 tackles (6 solo), including 3.0 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, and added one pass breakup, three QB hurries and one forced fumble … together with CB Rashad Ajayi, became first true freshman duo at CSU to start at least nine games since 2010 … Made collegiate debut in season opener vs. Hawai’i (Aug. 25) and made three tackles, including first career TFL

High School: Rated a four-star recruit by ESPN, and was ranked No. 245 nationally by ESPN … Was ESPN’s sixth-ranked player out of Louisiana and the 12th-ranked offensive guard in the nation … Earned several all-state honors as a senior … Led Neville High School to Class 2-4A state titles in 2014 and 2015.

Personal: Son of John Phillips and Jacqueline Fobbs … Father played football at ULM … Brother, Joctavis, was an offensive lineman at CSU … Has two other brothers, Cornelius and LaJarvis, and one sister, Khalia.

Charlie Weinrich

Kicker | Redshirt Freshman | 5’11” | 200 lbs. | Leawood, Kan. | Blue Valley/Nebraska

2022 (Fr. at Nebraska): Did not see any game action, redshirted.

High School: The Blue Valley (Kan.) High School product connected on 40-of-41 PATs as a senior and made seven field goals, with a long of 57 yards … Weinrich recorded touchbacks on 44 of 64 kickoffs and handled the punting chores for Blue Valley, helping his team to an 8-2 record and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs … As a junior, Weinrich connected on 7-of-11 field goals, including a 51-yarder and made all 29 of his PAT attempts in helping Blue Valley to a 6-2 record … Weinrich was a second-team selection to the prestigious All-Simone team in 2020, honoring the top players in the Kansas City Metro area … Weinrich attended the Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp in 2020 and 2021 and was among the leaders in kicking competitions at the camp.

Personal: Son of Joe and Julie Weinrich.