Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas football game vs. Texas on Saturday, Nov. 21 will be postponed to Dec. 12 due to KU’s inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference. The position group affected has a combination of injuries and contact tracing. Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span.

The conference will now look to reschedule the Texas game at a later date.

Prior to the season, the Big 12 Conference announced its football game cancellation thresholds. The minimum number of players required to play a game was set at 53, with specific numbers established for each position group.

The Jayhawks are now set to play next on Nov. 28 at home against TCU. Announced yesterday by Chancellor Girod, fans will not be permitted to attend the matchup versus the Horned Frogs due to the current spike of positive COVID-19 cases.