🏈 Kansas Football Ranked #24 in USA Today Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After starting the season 4-0, Kansas football made an appearance in the USA Today Coaches poll at No. 24, it was announced Sunday.

The ranking is Kansas’ first in the USA Today Coaches Poll since being ranked No. 20 on Oct. 9, 2022. The Jayhawks were ranked twice during the 2022 season, ranking as high as No. 17 on Oct. 2.

Kansas is coming off a 38-27 victory over BYU on Saturday in its Big 12 Conference opener. The Jayhawks scored two defensive touchdowns for the first time since 2018 and held the Cougars to nine yards rushing, the fewest rushing yards allowed in a game since 2009.

Kansas also recorded wins at Nevada (Sept. 16, 31-24), vs. Illinois (Sept. 8, 34-23) and Missouri State (Sept. 1, 48-17) this season.

The ranking comes after Kansas has started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1914-15 seasons. During Kansas’ 4-0 start, the Jayhawks are averaging 37.8 points per game while holding opponents to 22.8.

Kansas’ offense has converted a nation’s leading 60.5% on third downs, while the Jayhawk defense has recorded 35 tackles-for-loss, which ranks eighth nationally.

The Jayhawks will go up against No. 5 ranked Texas on Saturday, Sept. 30 in Austin, Texas on ABC. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

