🏈 Kansas Football Schedules Nevada for 2023, 2029 Seasons

Lawrence, Kan. – Kansas Football announced a future home-and-home series with the University of Nevada today.

The Jayhawks will travel to Reno to take on the Wolf Pack on Sept. 16, 2023, for the first game in the series. Nevada will then travel to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks on Sept. 15, 2029.

The two programs have never met before.

The Jayhawks are 13-4-1 all-time against teams from the Mountain West Conference, last playing UNLV and Wyoming in the 2003 season and topping both opponents.

The 2023 matchup with Nevada takes the place of a scheduled game against Houston, with the Cougars entering the Big 12 Conference next season.