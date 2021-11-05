🏈 Kansas Football to Permit Reentry at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium vs. Kansas State

In an effort to enhance the game day experience and alleviate fan congestion inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Kansas Athletics is temporarily instituting the reentry policy for halftime of Saturday’s game vs. Kansas State. Any ticketed patron wanting to take advantage of this and exit the stadium will be permitted to do so at the beginning of halftime and return before the beginning of the 4th quarter.

Fans that do elect to leave the stadium and return must have their hand stamped by a CSI staff member prior to exiting. In order to reenter the stadium, fans must show their stamp as well as present their game ticket before proceeding through the security screening process and allowed back into Memorial Stadium.