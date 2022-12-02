🏈 Kansas Football to Play Hawai’i in 2028, 2032

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football announced a future home-and-home series with the University of Hawai’i today, a series that will be played in 2028 in Honolulu and in 2032 in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will travel to Honolulu on August 26, 2028, for the first game in the series. The Rainbow Warriors will then travel to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks on September 18, 2032.

The two teams have met once in the series history on August 31, 1985, with Kansas winning the first meeting in Honolulu, 33-27.

Kansas is 13-4-1 all-time against teams from the Mountain West Conference, last playing UNLV and Wyoming in the 2003 season and topping both opponents. The Jayhawks also scheduled a home-and-home series against Mountain West opponent Nevada for the 2023 and 2029 seasons.