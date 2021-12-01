🏈 Big 12 Unveils 2022 Kansas Football Conference Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced its full schedule Wednesday for the 2022 season, lining up the nine league games for Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas Football.

The Jayhawks’ nine-game schedule features four home contests – TCU, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Texas — and five road games – West Virginia, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Kansas State.

Below is a closer look at the 2022 Big 12 Conference schedule for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks will open the conference portion of their schedule on Sept. 10 at West Virginia. It marks the earliest Kansas has played a conference game since Aug. 31, 2002, when the Jayhawks opened their season against Iowa State in Ames.

Kansas last played in Morgantown in 2020, in front of a reduced capacity crowd of 10,759 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Jayhawks fell 38-17 in a game that included a kick return for a touchdown by Pooka Williams Jr.

On Oct. 1, the Jayhawks will host their first Big 12 game of the 2022 season when Iowa State visits. The last time the Cyclones visited Lawrence, safety Kenny Logan Jr., had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown and an interception in the same game. He was the only player to have a kick return for a touchdown and an interception in the same game in 2020.

One week after the matchup with Iowa State, Kansas will host TCU and first-year coach Sonny Dykes in the second of two-straight home games. The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs played a thriller this past season in Fort Worth with TCU squeezing out a 31-28 win on a last-minute field goal.

Kansas will then go on the road for back-to-road games at Oklahoma (Oct. 15) and Baylor (Oct. 22).

Following the matchup with the Bears, Kansas will have an open week after eight straight games to open the season. The Oct. 29 open date will mark the latest date of the program’s first bye of the season since 2006 when it came on Nov. 11.

Kansas will return home to host Oklahoma State on Nov. 5, before traveling to Lubbock, Texas to take on Texas Tech. The last time the two teams hooked up there, Texas Tech barely outlasted Kansas 16-13 in a closely contested affair.

The following week, Kansas will host Texas on Nov. 19. The Jayhawks topped the Longhorns 57-56 this past season to give Leipold the first Big 12 Conference win of his Kansas coaching career. The Jayhawks last topped Texas in Lawrence in 2016, winning 24-21 in overtime.

The Jayhawks will close out their schedule on Nov. 26 at Kansas State. It’s the first time since 2018 that Kansas will finish its season with the Dillons Sunflower Showdown.

