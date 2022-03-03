⚾️ Kansas Hits the Road to Minneapolis for the Cambria College Classic

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Opponent Fri. 11 a.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (0-1, 2.19) Michigan State – LHP Nick Powers (0-1, 11.81) Sat. 7 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (2-0, 2.38) Minnesota – RHP Aidan Maldonado (0-2, 8.59) Sun. 2 p.m. CT LHP Sam Brady (0-2, 10.80) Illinois – RHP Andrew Pogue (0-0, 11.12 in 2021)



LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks embark on an 11-day, eight game road trip beginning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the Cambria College Classic. KU will play three Big Ten opponents – Michigan State on Friday, Minnesota on Saturday and Illinois on Sunday.

All three games this weekend will be live streamed on BTN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Kansas (3-4) will be looking to rebound after dropping its home opener on Wednesday to Missouri State. Despite the loss, sophomore right-handed pitcher Kolby Dougan made his third scoreless appearance out of the bullpen this season.

Sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna and redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf will each try to build off their performances in New Orleans last weekend. Ahuna leads the team in batting average, while Metcalf is tied for the most RBIs on the team.

KU will use the same weekend rotation as the past two weekends. Redshirt senior right-hander Cole Larsen on Friday, redshirt sophomore righty Ryan Vanderhei takes the mound on Saturday and sophomore left-hander Sam Brady gets the ball on Sunday. Vanderhei will be looking for his third straight win.

At the conclusion of the weekend a team championship trophy will be presented, along with the selection of an all-tournament team and tournament MVP.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its trip with a two-game midweek series in Charleston, S.C. against Charleston Southern. Both games will be live streamed on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.