⚽️ Kansas Hosts Baylor on Thursday Night for Big 12 Home Opener



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer returns home for the first time in nearly four weeks on Thursday and will look to stay unbeaten at Rock Chalk Park against the Baylor Bears in the conference home opener. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Kansas (3-3-5, 0-2-1) has played its last five matches on the road, including the first three conference games. After a 2-2 draw at Oklahoma on Sept. 14, the Jayhawks dropped both of their matches last week at Oklahoma State and UCF by a score of 1-0. Senior Shira Elinav saw her first action of the season, playing 31 minutes off the bench at OSU and 36 minutes as a reserve at UCF.

The Jayhawks have been consistent in goal all season. Kansas has posted the second highest save percentage in the Big 12 and ranks 35th in the nation (.846). The Jayhawks have allowed only 0.9 goals per game through the first 11 matches, which is the fourth fewest in the Big 12.

Super-senior Melania Pasar has played a large role in goal this season. Pasar leads the Big 12 in saves (49), is second in save percentage (.831) and fourth in the league in goals against average (0.93).

Kansas and Baylor have met on 28 occasions all-time and the teams are tied in the series with a 13-13-2 record. KU has won the last two matches in Lawrence, including a 2-1 victory at Rock Chalk Park on Oct. 7, 2021 over then-No. 23-ranked Baylor. Rylan Childers converted a penalty kick in the fifth minute and Brie Severns scored a goal on a pass from Shira Elinav in the 12th minute to build a 2-0 lead that the Jayhawks would not relinquish.

Baylor (5-5-1, 0-3-0) has posted five shutouts through its 11 matches this season. However, the Bears have been shutout in each of their three conference games so far against Texas, BYU and Texas Tech, all of which are currently ranked. Eight different Baylor players have scored goals this season as the Bears’ 18 goals through their first 11 games are their most since the 2018 season. Ashley Merrill leads Baylor with seven goals.

Thursday is International Student Night at Rock Chalk Park. Students will have the opportunity to learn more about campus and city of Lawrence, while enjoying interactions with fellow international students and student-athletes.

Prior to the start of Thursday’s game, Head Coach Mark Francis and Associate Head Coach Kelly Miller will be recognized to commemorate their 25th season leading the soccer program at KU.

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

Kansas hosts No. 21 Texas on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Rock Chalk Park. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season tickets and individual tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. Season tickets cost only $55 and includes all nine regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on gamedays, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.