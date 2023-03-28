⚾️ Kansas Hosts Creighton on Wednesday at Hoglund Ballpark

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Creighton Wed. 3 p.m. CT RHP Karter Muck (0-1, 12.60 ERA) RHP Dominic Cancellieri (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

*The start time of Wednesday’s game vs. Creighton was adjusted to a 3 p.m. CT first pitch to accommodate for the women’s basketball Fab 4 WNIT game on Wednesday evening.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas returns to Hoglund Ballpark for the first time in three weeks on Wednesday as the Jayhawks play the Creighton Blue Jays at 3 p.m. CT. Wednesday begins a 5-game homestand for Kansas as well as a stretch of 14 of the next 18 games at home.

Kansas is 1-0 at home this season after defeating Wichita State in the home opener on March 8 by a score of 4-0. The Kansas offense was fueled by two home runs in that win with a three-run homer off the bat of redshirt sophomore Jake English and the other a solo shot by junior Cowley Community College transfer Janson Reeder.

Reeder has been hitting the ball well over his last 12 games as his season batting average has climbed from .148 to .279. He is batting .366 with seven extra-base hits, including four home runs and 10 RBIs during the 12-game stretch. He now leads the team with five homers this season and is tied for the team lead with 11 extra-base hits.

Sophomore Chase Jans has been a consistent force at the plate for the Jayhawks this season. Jans has an 18-game on-base streak, which began on February 19. His 17-game hitting streak was snapped on Sunday at TCU, but he earned a walk in the first inning to continue his reached base streak. He has hit .348 and tallied seven extra-base hits along with 17 RBIs over those 18 games.

As a team, Kansas has posted a .978 fielding percentage so far this season. The strong defense has KU ranked second in the Big 12 in fielding percentage. The Jayhawks defense has only committed 17 errors in 22 games this season.

In the all-time series between the two schools, Creighton has a 25-17 advantage against Kansas. Despite the all-time record, Kansas is currently riding a five-game winning streak against Creighton. All five of those games have been played at Hoglund Ballpark, which includes a four-game series sweep of the Blue Jays in 2021.

Creighton (9-8) comes to Lawrence on Wednesday after splitting two games with Minnesota last Friday and Saturday. The Blue Jays have actually played more games at Hoglund Ballpark this season than Kansas. Creighton played BYU on March 10-11 in Lawrence and went 2-0. They are led offensively by Nolan Clifford and Nolan Sailors. Clifford and Sailors each are hitting over .300 and have double-digit RBIs.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets for the season by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students will receive free admission on Wednesday and all season long by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas (8-14, 0-3 Big 12) hosts its first conference series of the season this weekend at Hoglund Ballpark. Baylor will come to town for a three-game series that begins on Friday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. Fans can purchase tickets to the game by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.