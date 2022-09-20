🏐 Kansas Hosts No. 1 Texas on Wednesday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas volleyball team will play No. 1 Texas at home in Lawrence, Kansas at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. CT. The match will be televised on ESPN2.

KU has not seen the Longhorns since October 10, 2021 when Texas swept the Jayhawks 3-0. On October 9, 2021, Kansas won the first two sets of the match 25-18 and 25-21. Then freshman Caroline Bien led Kansas with 21 kills, hitting .283.

Quick Hits

Head coach Ray Bechard is in his 25th season as the head coach of the Jayhawks.

This is the first Big 12 matchup of the season for both Kansas and Texas

No. 1 Texas has maintained the top spot in the AVCA Coaches Poll since August 29.

KU last defeated the Longhorns in Lawrence on October 10, 2018.

The Longhorns lead the all-time series 48-5 and are 21-4 in Lawrence.

Side-by-Side Comparison

Kansas is hitting .280 as a team while No. 1 Texas is hitting .341.

The Jayhawks are ahead 531 kills compared to the Longhorns 378 kills.

In assists, Kansas leads the Longhorns 482-362.

KU has served 58 aces opposed to Texas’ 43.

Kansas leads in blocks compared to Texas 120-59.

KU Leaderboard

Sophomore Caroline Bien has tallied double digits kills in seven out of 12 matches during the 2022 campaign with a season-high 16 kills against No. 22 Utah and UNLV.

Bien had double-doubles against Wichita State on 9/8 (11 kills, 10 digs) and versus UCF on 9/16 (10 kills and 11 digs.

Sophomore Camryn Turner was a member of the all-tournament team at the Utah Classic where she was named the tournament MVP and at the Black Knights Invitational in West Point, New York.

Turner is currently sitting at 399 assists in the season.

Bien leads the Jayhawks in kills with 119 with redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady in second with 110 and super-senior Anezka Szabo and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley in third with 76 kills apiece.

Super-senior Rachel Langs is leading Kansas in block solos with seven total blocks

Breaking Records with Elnady

On September 17, redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady made Jayhawks history by recording eight service aces in four-sets against Omaha at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Elnady set the record that was previously set in 2005 by Andi Rozum against Utah Valley, who earned seven aces. In 10 sets at the Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence, the Cairo, Egypt native tallied 29 kills, three assists, 11 service aces, 21 digs and three total blocks. With her record against Omaha, Elnady finds herself tied for third in the nation for individual game highs with service aces in a four-set match. Elnady is averaging 0.43 aces per set, putting her sixth in the Big 12 and 114th in the nation.

Kansas in the Rankings

In her first season as a Kansas Jayhawk, graduate transfer Lauren Dooley is avergaing .451 in hitting, leading the Big 12 Conference and placing fourth in the nation for hitting percentage. Super-senior Rachel Langs is in the same category hitting .348 and is sitting in ninth for the conference and 105th in the nation. Sophomore Camryn Turner is in the top five in the conference in total assists with 399. Turner is fifth in the Big 12 and 68th in the NCAA. Junior libero Kennedy Farris has tallied 155 digs, 3.88 average, and is currently in sixth in the conference.

Up Next

Kansas will continue on with conference play as they hit the road to take on in-state rival Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum on September 24. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and first serve is at 4 p.m CT.