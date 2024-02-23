🏀 Kansas Hosts No. 10 Kansas State Sunday on ESPN2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 131st edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown is set for Sunday, Feb. 25, at Allen Fieldhouse as the Kansas Jayhawks host No. 10 Kansas State in front of a nationally-televised audience.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN2 with Brenda VanLengen (play-by-play) and Nikki Fargas (analyst) on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield, with Steven Davis and David Lawrence calling the action.

The Jayhawks are 4-1 in the month of February, improving to 15-11 on the year and seventh in the Big 12 standings at 8-7 in league play. Kansas, which is in search of its second NCAA Tournament berth in the past three seasons, is ranked No. 43 in the NET rankings and on the bubble, currently listed as one of the First Four Out by ESPN’s Bracketology.

Kansas had its season-best five-game winning streak snapped on Feb. 21, falling 69-61 at No. 24 Baylor. The Jayhawks have faced seven nationally ranked opponents this season and hold the No. 6 Strength of Schedule in the country, according to the latest NET Rankings through games of Feb. 22. KU is 1-6 against ranked opponents, highlighted by an 87-66 victory over then-No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 10.

Kansas State won the first meeting between the teams this season, claiming a 69-58 victory over the Jayhawks on Jan. 20 in Manhattan. The in-state rivals have split the season series in each of the past three seasons, with the home team winning each matchup. Kansas has won the last three matchups vs. Kansas State at Allen Fieldhouse, which is its longest home winning streak against the Wildcats since winning 10-straight from 1992-2001.

Kansas State comes to Lawrence with a 23-4 record and ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press poll following a 73-64 overtime win over West Virginia on Feb. 21. The Wildcats are 12-3 in league play and second in the Big 12 standings.

Kansas is 11-1 at home this season, including a 6-1 mark during league play. Dating back to last season, the Jayhawks have won 19 of their last 20 games at Allen Fieldhouse.

S’Mya Nichols matched her career-high by scoring 23 points at Baylor on Wednesday night. It was the fifth 20-point game of the season for Nichols, a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week and KU’s leading scorer at 14.3 points per game. At her current pace, Nichols ranks as the No. 3 leading scorer by a freshman in Kansas women’s basketball history and the highest-scoring freshman for KU since 1979.

Zakiyah Franklin had 15 points at Baylor after scoring a season-high 24 as she led the Jayhawks to a win at BYU on Feb. 17. The team’s third-leading scorer at 11.5 points per game, Franklin is up to No. 7 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,836 career points. She also ranks No. 4 in school history with 488 assists, No. 5 with 397 free throws made and No. 9 with 133 made three-pointers.

Wyvette Mayberry has scored in double figures in three-straight games, including 19 points at BYU, raising her scoring average to 10.1 points per game. All five starters are now averaging figures for the Jayhawks, and they’ve accounted for 86.7% of the teams’ points this season.

Taiyanna Jackson, the program’s all-time leader in blocked shots, added two at Baylor and now has 282 career blocks, which is fifth-most among active players. Jackson is one of three players in the Big 12 averaging a double-double with 12.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, and she ranks third nationally with an average of 3.1 blocks per game.

Tickets

Single-game tickets for Big 12 Conference games are on-sale now, with tickets ranging from $8-$15. To purchase today, visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Up Next

The Jayhawks are on the road for the final time in the regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 28, with their first trip to Orlando, Florida, to face Big 12 newcomer UCF. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast in Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.