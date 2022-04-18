⚾️ Kansas Hosts Texas Southern for Buck O’Neil Classic Tuesday Night

Kansas (14-20, 2-7 Big 12) vs. Texas Southern (16-17, 7-8 SWAC) When April 19-20 Where Tuesday: Kansas City, Kan. // Legends Field

Wednesday: Lawrence, Kan. // Hoglund Ballpark Live Video Tuesday | Wednesday Radio Jayhawk Sports Network Live Stats Tuesday | Wednesday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas Southern Tue. 6 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (2-1, 8.07 ERA) RHP Brian Williams (2-1, 5.17 ERA) Wed. 3 p.m. CT LHP Sam Brady (0-3, 10.66 ERA) TBD

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will welcome the Texas Southern Tigers for a two-game series beginning with the Buck O’Neil Classic on Tuesday night at Legends Field in Kansas City at 6 p.m. CT. Fans wishing to purchase tickets can contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, visit the ticketing page here or buy tickets at the ticket booth on Tuesday. Tickets are free for students when they present a student ID at the ticket booth. Parking is free and does not require a permit.

Tuesday night’s game will be the inaugural Buck O’Neil Classic with plans to make the game an annual event. Kansas Baseball has partnered with the Negro League Baseball Museum and Kansas City Monarchs to put on the event.

Kansas enters the series with a record of 14-20, while Texas Southern is 16-17. Jayhawks pitchers have thrown two complete games in their last six contests. Redshirt seniors Cole Larsen and Daniel Hegarty each went the distance against Illinois State and Baylor, respectively.

This season, sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna has been a force at the plate all season. Ahuna leads the Big 12 in batting average (.422) and ranks ninth in the country. Redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw has also put together a strong two weeks with a nine-game hitting streak.

Both games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

REPLICA JERSEYS

Both Kansas and Texas Southern will be wearing uniforms modeled after Negro League Baseball teams. Kansas will be wearing uniforms modeled after the Kansas City Monarchs and Texas Southern will be wearing jerseys and hats styled after the Homestead Grays. The entire Kansas baseball team will also have a No. 22 patch on their jerseys to honor O’Neil who wore No. 22. Hats will be sold at the game on the plaza concourse level behind home plate Tuesday and select RallyHouse locations.

PRESENTING THE LINEUP CARD

Presenting Tuesday night’s lineup card for the Jayhawks will be Kansas City native, Tavian Josenberger. Last season as a freshman, Josenberger hit .316 with 13 extra-base hits and was the first freshman in program history to be voted as Team MVP. Josenberger will be wearing No. 22 for Tuesday’s game to honor Buck O’Neil. O’Neil wore No. 22 when he played for the Kansas City Monarchs.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum Community Engagement Manager Kiona Sinks will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the game.

UP NEXT

Kansas will face off against Oklahoma this weekend in a three-game series at Hoglund Ballpark beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.