⚾️ Kansas Hosts Wichita State in Home Opener Wednesday

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Wichita State Wed. 3 p.m. CT LHP Ethan Bradford (0-1, 13.50 ERA) RHP Cameron Bye (0-1, 14.73)



LAWRENCE, KAN. – The first opportunity for fans to see the new-look Kansas baseball team at Hoglund Ballpark is Wednesday at 3 p.m. CT against in-state foe Wichita State. The Jayhawks are 6-4 through the first 10 games of the season with series wins against Valparaiso and Oakland.

Kansas has shined through the first three weeks of the season defensively. The Jayhawks boast a .989 fielding percentage which equates to only four errors in 264 chances. That leads the Big 12 and is the 8th-highest fielding percentage in the nation.

The Jayhawks were able to record their second shutout of the season on Saturday in a 5-0 win against Belmont. Junior pitcher Sam Ireland tossed his first career complete game shutout. He struck out five batters and walked one, while only allowing four hits in his brilliant, 104-pitch, nine-inning gem. Ireland was the first Jayhawk to throw a complete game shutout since the 2021 season.

Sophomore outfielder Chase Jans has been providing exactly what Kansas has needed. Jans has hit .344 in his nine starts with 11 hits, including three doubles and two home runs. One of his home runs came on Sunday at Belmont, and it happened to be the inside-the-park variety. The inside-the-park home run was the first by a Jayhawk since 2019.

Senior catcher and Cal transfer Cole Elvis and sophomore outfielder and LSU transfer Luke Leto are also both hitting over .300 on the season. They have each appeared in all 10 games and have at least 10 hits. Elvis is tied for the team lead in doubles (5) and RBI (8). Meanwhile, Leto has seven walks which is the most on the team.

Wichita State (6-5) leads the all-time series against Kansas, 51-34. A season ago, the Jayhawks and Shockers split their home-home series with each team winning at home. KU won the game in Lawrence a year ago by the commanding score of 14-2.

Kansas is 21-5 in home openers over the last 26 seasons since joining the Big 12 prior to the 1997 season. Wednesday is the first of 12 midweek contests for the Jayhawks this season.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase tickets for the season by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here. Students will receive free admission on Wednesday and all season long by presenting their KU student ID at the ticket booth.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Steven Davis (play-by-play) and Kevin Wheeler (analyst) on the call. Live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas will go on an 11-day, 8-game road trip to South Carolina. The Jayhawks will play Western Carolina and Michigan State (two games) in Greenville and Charleston Southern (two games) and The Citadel (three games) in Charleston.