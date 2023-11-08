🏀 Kansas Inks Three on National Signing Day share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider announced the addition of three student-athletes Wednesday as Zoe Canfield, Carla Osma and Regan Williams signed with the Jayhawks on the first day of the early signing period. All three players will join the Jayhawks as freshmen for the 2024-25 season. Canfield and Williams will stay close to home, with Canfield coming to Lawrence from Washburn Rural HS in Topeka, Kansas, while Williams will play her senior season at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, but originally hails from Kansas City. Osma is a 6-1 guard who will come to Kansas from Madrid, Spain, and reunite with Jayhawk freshman Laia Conesa, a former national team teammate of hers.

"I can sum up these three young women with two words – tough and competitive. Those are the cultural attributes we defend daily in our program and we are excited to welcome Zoe, Carla and Regan to the Kansas Women’s Basketball family." Head Coach Brandon Schneider

"I chose Kansas because it immediately felt like home. I grew up attending KU games and always dreamed of getting the opportunity to play in Allen Fieldhouse. I also loved the coaching staff and the culture built within the program." Zoe Canfield

Zoe Canfield

G, 5-11, Fr.-HS

Topeka, Kan. (Washburn Rural HS) Notes: Two-sport standout at Washburn Rural HS in Topeka, excelling in basketball and volleyball…Has led the Junior Blues to back-to-back tournaments in the state tournament, winning the Class 6A State Championship in 2022 before finishing as state runner-up in 2023…Advanced to the state tournament in volleyball in each of her four seasons, including a Class 6A State Championship in 2022 when she was named to the All-Tournament Team…Two-time Class 6A All-State selection, earning honorable mention in 2021 and second team in 2022…Missed a portion of her junior season due to a torn ACL…All-Shawnee County Top 10 in 2022…Two-time All-Centennial League selection…2023 Shawnee County Rising Star Finalist…Teammate of fellow Kansas signee Regan Williams and current KU freshman S’Mya Nichols with Missouri Phenom…Comes from an athletic family…Brother Jett played basketball at Creighton from 2018-21…Father Jordan played basketball at Washburn from 1992-96…Mother Eileen played volleyball and softball at Washburn from 1992-96…Committed to Kansas in October 2022. Coach Brandon on Zoe: “Zoe is a three-point sniper who can really stretch the floor. She has an extremely high basketball IQ and it is obvious she comes from a family of athletes where being a competitor is in her genes. She is a winner.”

"I think Kansas is the best place for me because I know I will grow both as a player and as a person. Everything they have fits perfectly with my values and my way of seeing basketball, so it’s perfect!" Carla Osma

Carla Osma

G, 6-1, Fr.-HS

Madrid, Spain (Real Canoe Madrid) Notes: Competed for Spain in the FIBA Women’s European U16 Championships in 2022 and U18 Championship in 2023…Her teams medaled in both events…Averaged 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game helping Spain to a runner-up finish in the 2022 U16 Championship…Followed that with 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game as Spain took third in the U18 Championship in 2023…Played alongside current Jayhawk Laia Conesa in the U18 Championship…Won first place at the Madrid Championship in 2022 and had runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2023…Averaged 17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game for her club team…Committed to Kansas in October 2023. Coach Brandon on Carla: “Carla will bring great size and length to our perimeter, and we love her skill set. We believe she will transition quickly, and she is a perfect fit to our style of play. Like Laia Conesa, she too is a fiery competitor who has performed well on the international stage.”

"I chose Kansas because the support and love that Kansas basketball players get is insane and I love the coaching staff." Regan Williams