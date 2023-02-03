🏊‍♀️ Kansas Leads Iowa State After Day One of the Dual

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas claimed first in six of the eight events swam on Friday night, including a sweep in the 50 freestyle. Kansas leads by a score of 90-60 heading into day two on Saturday.

The meet began with the 200 medley relay, where the team of freshmen Molly Robinson and Lydia Laffery, sophomore Lezli Sisung and senior Keyla Brown raced to a top time of 1:43.11.

In the third event of the evening, junior Ellie Wehrmann reached the pad first, securing a first-place finish, racing to a time of 1:51.75. In the next event, Sisung claimed the top spot with a time of 55.46 seconds.