🏊♀️ Kansas Leads Iowa State After Day One of the Dual
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas claimed first in six of the eight events swam on Friday night, including a sweep in the 50 freestyle. Kansas leads by a score of 90-60 heading into day two on Saturday.
The meet began with the 200 medley relay, where the team of freshmen Molly Robinson and Lydia Laffery, sophomore Lezli Sisung and senior Keyla Brown raced to a top time of 1:43.11.
In the third event of the evening, junior Ellie Wehrmann reached the pad first, securing a first-place finish, racing to a time of 1:51.75. In the next event, Sisung claimed the top spot with a time of 55.46 seconds.
"It was a really good start, but this meet is spread over two days,” Head Coach Clark Campbell said. “A lot of things really stood out. Our medley relay was really good, Ellie Wehrmann coming through in the 200 free was awesome, and the backstrokers kept it going. I’m really happy with our freshmen, who are really starting to get it, which is cool. Lize really dominated the board, along with the other divers. Finishing with a sweep in the last event was a really good way to end the evening. We have to win tonight, by doing a good job at recovering and getting ready for tomorrow."Head Coach Clark Campbell
In the fifth event of the night, Robinson swam to a time of 1:04.28, securing first-place in the 200 backstroke. In the next event, sophomore Brigid Gwidt claimed second-place with a time of 2:04.92.
To round out the night for the Jayhawks, Brown raced to a top-finish of 24.24 seconds in the 50 freestyle. Senior Autumn Looney followed, swimming to a time of 24.28 seconds. Freshman Ainsley Dillon placed third with a time of 24.32 seconds, securing the sweep for KU.
On the diving end, freshman Lize van Leeuwen claimed her third top-finish of the season, scoring 316.73.
UP NEXT
Kansas will continue action vs. Iowa State on Saturday, beginning with platform diving exhibition at 9:00 a.m., followed by meet action at 10 a.m.
ORDER OF EVENTS
SATURDAY, Feb. 4
Platform Diving Exhibition (9:00 a.m.)
100 Free (10:00 a.m.)
200 Back
200 Breast
500 Fly
1m Diving
200 Individual Medley
400 Free Relay