🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Two Transfers - Morris and Timberlake

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Guards Arterio Morris and Nicolas Timberlake have transferred to Kansas, KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self announced today. Both student-athletes will be immediately eligible for the 2023-24 season.

Morris, 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, comes to Kansas from Texas, where he was a freshman in 2022-23. The Dallas native came off the bench in all 38 games for the Longhorns, who won the Big 12 Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional final. Morris averaged 11.7 minutes and 4.6 points per game, and made 29 three-point field goals as a freshman. He recorded six games of 10 points or more, including a career-high 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting, 5-for-7 threes, in just 18 minutes versus Louisiana (Dec. 21).

Morris was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American while at Kimball High School in Dallas. A five-star recruit, Morris was ranked as the No. 15 prospect nationally by Rivals.com and No. 17 by 247Sports.com and ESPN100.