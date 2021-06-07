🏀 Kansas Men’s Basketball Adds Two Walk-Ons

Kansas men’s basketball has added two walk-on student-athletes with guard Charlie McCarthy and forward Dillon Wilhite joining the squad for the 2021-22 season, KU head coach Bill Self announced Monday. These two California freshmen have deep connections to the University and Kansas Basketball.

“We’re happy to get both Charlie and Dillon,” Self said. “Each had successful high school careers in California but they are probably more familiar with Lawrence, Kansas, than anyone from out of state that we have recruited. Dillon’s father, Brad, grew up here and his grandmother, Joanie Stephens, happens to be my administrative assistant and has worked in the athletic department for 37 years. Both Charlie’s parents, Kent and Missy, graduated from KU and have been generous contributors to the Williams Education Fund for years. Charlie and Dillon will both be able to put their handprint on what we are trying to do in the men’s basketball program and they’ll both have a role in accomplishing that.”

A San Diego, California, native, Wilhite (6-foot-9, 240 pounds) comes to KU from Cathedral Catholic High School in San Diego. In 2020-21, Wilhite averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Dons who were 15-2. As a senior, Wilhite was a 2021 all-league first-team selection for the Western League in the San Diego City Conference. Cathedral Catholic is coached by William Cunningham.