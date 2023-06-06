🏀 Kansas Men’s Hoops Announces Puerto Rico Trip in August

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will be taking a foreign trip to Puerto Rico, August 1-8. The trip will include three exhibition games on August 3, 5 and 7, against pro/club teams that compete in the Puerto Rico BSN basketball league.

The games are scheduled to be played at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and all will be aired on the Jayhawk Radio Network with specific times and television information to be determined.

NCAA guidelines allows teams to take foreign trips once every four years. In accordance with the guidelines, teams can practice for 10 days prior to the trip and on off-days while on the trip. Kansas last took a foreign trip in August 2017, when the Jayhawks went to Italy, touring Rome and Seregno.

Kansas returns three starters and seven letterwinners from last season’s 28-8 team which won its 21st Big 12 and NCAA-record 64th conference regular-season title with a 13-5 league mark. KU advanced to the title game of the Big 12 Championship and was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last seven years and the 10th time in Bill Self’s 20 seasons at Kansas. Ranked as high as No. 1 in numerous preseason polls, Kansas welcomes eight newcomers, including four transfers, to the 2023-24 squad.

“We are excited for the upcoming Puerto Rico trip,” Self said. “We have three returning starters, but the other scholarship guys are new. This trip will allow this team to bond, get some extra work in and play competitive games. It will be a great trip for the team and for the fans who will also travel to Puerto Rico.”

This will mark the fifth foreign excursion KU will be making in the Self era, which included trips to Canada in 2004 and 2008, Switzerland and France in 2012, and Italy in 2017. KU also represented the USA at the 2015 World University Games in Gwanju, Korea, where it won the gold medal.

Fans seeking travel packages for the upcoming Kansas men’s basketball trip to Puerto Rico can be found here.